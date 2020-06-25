Have your say on what Ipswich Museum should have in future

Augmented reality and video projections are among the ideas proposed for Ipswich Museum Picture: IPSWICH BOROUGH COUNCIL Archant

People have been urged to have their say on the planned £8million refurbishment of Ipswich Museum.

There will be a further bid for funding for Ipswich Museum Picture: Ipswich Borough Council There will be a further bid for funding for Ipswich Museum Picture: Ipswich Borough Council

Museum bosses said the “once in a generation” opportunity would enable people to share their wishes for the venue, after it secured first-stage funding last year from the Heritage Lottery Fund for an £8m upgrade.

Full plans are being drawn up as part of the next phase of the funding bid, and as part of that Ipswich Borough Council has launched an online survey for people to have their say on what the new-look museum should include.

Museums portfolio holder at the council, Carole Jones, said: “Ipswich Museum is a wonderful Victorian building full of wonderful things.

“The redevelopment gives us a chance to have more exhibition spaces and display more of our collections. It’s about telling Ipswich’s stories – telling old stories in a more exciting way, and finding new stories to tell.

Museums portfolio holder Carole Jones has urged people across the town to take part in the survey to share what they would like to see for their museum. Picture: ARCHANT Museums portfolio holder Carole Jones has urged people across the town to take part in the survey to share what they would like to see for their museum. Picture: ARCHANT

“We are asking Ipswich people to share their ideas with us.

“A quarter of the 800+ responses we’ve already received are from people who haven’t ever visited the museum – so if like them, you’ve never been to the museum – please do the survey.

“If you haven’t been for 20 years – please do the survey. If you’re a regular visitor – please do the survey.

Ipswich Museum. Picture: MATT STOTT Ipswich Museum. Picture: MATT STOTT

“Re-designing a museum is a once-in-a-generation opportunity – we want to do our best to get it right, so please get involved.”

The survey runs until Friday, July 3, and participants can win one of four draws for up to £50 of Tesco vouchers for taking part, or up to £30 in Tesco vouchers for 10 questionnaires followed up with a phone conversation.

The lottery bid aims to improve the shop and cafe, utilise new ways of sharing collections and stories, and re-desiging some of the displays.

New gallery space, fresh activity programmes, and new educational spaces are also included in the plans.

Some of the collections set to get an improved offering will be the Ancient Egyptian displays and the Ipswich port history stories.

Data published this week revealed a successful year for the museum in 2019/20 despite the coronavirus enforced shutdown in March, as visitor numbers increased by around 10,000 on the year before.

Follow the link here to take part in the survey.