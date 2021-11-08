News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Museum volunteers win award for children's lockdown activity packs

Judy Rimmer

Published: 4:09 PM November 8, 2021
Volunteers from Ipswich Museum have scooped an award for helping children to learn during lockdown.

The museum in High Street has won the British Museum’s Marsh Award for the East of England, for volunteers' work on its Museum From Home activity packs.

The awards, organised together with the Marsh Charitable Trust, were presented in London.

Colchester and Ipswich Museums volunteers Thom Hollyer and Rowena Leanne met Scottish broadcaster and author Muriel Gray, who is deputy chair of the British Museum's trustees.

Carole Jones, Ipswich Borough Council portfolio holder for museums, said: “I am delighted to hear that Ipswich Museum has won the East of England section in the British Museum’s Marsh Awards and which recognise successes in using volunteers to make museums the best.

“This is not the first time that the work of our excellent museum volunteers and the big positive impact they have on Ipswich Museum has been recognised.

"I’d like to thank all those who volunteer for us. It’s a tribute to the strength and attraction of our museum and our museum staff that we have won this award.”

More than 1,200 activity packs, including art materials and activities inspired by Ipswich Museums' collections, were distributed to groups including children aged seven to 11, youngsters with special educational needs, under-fives and young adults.

Partners including Volunteering Matters, Suffolk Parent and Carers Network and Suffolk Libraries worked to develop the activity packs.

The Marsh Award celebrates the achievements and contribution of volunteers in museums, galleries and heritage sites all over the United Kingdom, recognising their dedication, innovation and excellence in engaging with the public on-site and online.


