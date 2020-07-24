Video

Ipswich museums to reopen next week with bonus for Ed Sheeran fans

Christchurch Mansion is opening its doors again next week - and there is still time to see the highly successful Ed Sheeran exhibition. Picture: PAUL GEATER Archant

Ipswich’s Christchurch Mansion and High Street Museum are to open to the public for the first time since the coronavirus lockdown began in March from next week.

They are opening for pre-booked family groups only. People have to book a timed ticket in advance – tickets remain free for all visitors.

Staff at the museums were put on furlough at the height of the lockdown but have now all returned to work. They have now installed one-way signs in both museums, ensure everything has been thoroughly cleaned and have installed hand sanitisers at several points around the museums.

The Ed Sheeran exhibition at Christchurch Mansion, which was due to finish at the start of May, is now continuing until November – and will be included in the timed tickets for the mansion.

There is no waiting area at either venue, so people with tickets are asked to turn up no more than five minutes before the start of their planned arrival time.

Entrance to the Mansion is through the back door – the front door is exit only.

Both museums are run by Ipswich council and portfolio holder Carole Jones said the authority was delighted to be able to welcome back visitors again for the first time in more than four months.

She said: “Staff have been working very hard to ensure the museums are clean and all the notices are up for the one-way systems and they are really looking forward to opening to the public again.”

The museums open from Tuesday, but it is possible to book a visiting slot from Friday lunchtime. You can book tickets by visiting their website and choosing which venue you want to visit.

Contact information will be held on record for 21 days from the date of the visit to assist with Test and Trace if required.

Tickets will not allow you re-entry all day – a visit will be concluded once you exit the museum. There is no time limit for a visit, but the museums ask visitors to follow the one-way system throughout to ensure social distancing.

Shops at both venues will be open for visitors to buy souvenirs at the end of their trip and there are some public toilets open at both sites which will be given enhanced cleaning in a bid to ensure they are as secure as possible.