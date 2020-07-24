E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Video

Ipswich museums to reopen next week with bonus for Ed Sheeran fans

PUBLISHED: 11:30 24 July 2020

Christchurch Mansion is opening its doors again next week - and there is still time to see the highly successful Ed Sheeran exhibition. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Christchurch Mansion is opening its doors again next week - and there is still time to see the highly successful Ed Sheeran exhibition. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Archant

Ipswich’s Christchurch Mansion and High Street Museum are to open to the public for the first time since the coronavirus lockdown began in March from next week.

They are opening for pre-booked family groups only. People have to book a timed ticket in advance – tickets remain free for all visitors.

Staff at the museums were put on furlough at the height of the lockdown but have now all returned to work. They have now installed one-way signs in both museums, ensure everything has been thoroughly cleaned and have installed hand sanitisers at several points around the museums.

The Ed Sheeran exhibition at Christchurch Mansion, which was due to finish at the start of May, is now continuing until November – and will be included in the timed tickets for the mansion.

There is no waiting area at either venue, so people with tickets are asked to turn up no more than five minutes before the start of their planned arrival time.

Entrance to the Mansion is through the back door – the front door is exit only.

MORE: What to see at Ed Sheeran: Made in Suffolk

Both museums are run by Ipswich council and portfolio holder Carole Jones said the authority was delighted to be able to welcome back visitors again for the first time in more than four months.

She said: “Staff have been working very hard to ensure the museums are clean and all the notices are up for the one-way systems and they are really looking forward to opening to the public again.”

The museums open from Tuesday, but it is possible to book a visiting slot from Friday lunchtime. You can book tickets by visiting their website and choosing which venue you want to visit.

Contact information will be held on record for 21 days from the date of the visit to assist with Test and Trace if required.

Tickets will not allow you re-entry all day – a visit will be concluded once you exit the museum. There is no time limit for a visit, but the museums ask visitors to follow the one-way system throughout to ensure social distancing.

Shops at both venues will be open for visitors to buy souvenirs at the end of their trip and there are some public toilets open at both sites which will be given enhanced cleaning in a bid to ensure they are as secure as possible.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ipswich Star. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Peter Andre spotted on Ipswich Waterfront

Peter Andre took pictures with fans on Ipswich Waterfront Picture: RICHARD MALONE

Heroic bin men help save dogs accidentally trapped in car

Bridget Kingscote with her dogs Dulcie and Jess. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Man’s body discovered near Ipswich park

Police are at the scene after a man's body was found at the entrance of the Ellenbrook Open Space in Carolbrook Road, Ipswich. Picture: MATTHEW EARTH

Stacey Solomon’s new childrens’ range available at Ipswich Primark

Stacey Solomon's new clothing range launched in Primark's Ipswich store on Monday Picture: ARCHANT

Stalker is jailed after harassing ex-partner

Darren Summers, who was jailed for stalking at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Most Read

Peter Andre spotted on Ipswich Waterfront

Peter Andre took pictures with fans on Ipswich Waterfront Picture: RICHARD MALONE

Heroic bin men help save dogs accidentally trapped in car

Bridget Kingscote with her dogs Dulcie and Jess. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Man’s body discovered near Ipswich park

Police are at the scene after a man's body was found at the entrance of the Ellenbrook Open Space in Carolbrook Road, Ipswich. Picture: MATTHEW EARTH

Stacey Solomon’s new childrens’ range available at Ipswich Primark

Stacey Solomon's new clothing range launched in Primark's Ipswich store on Monday Picture: ARCHANT

Stalker is jailed after harassing ex-partner

Darren Summers, who was jailed for stalking at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Ipswich museums to reopen next week with bonus for Ed Sheeran fans

Christchurch Mansion is opening its doors again next week - and there is still time to see the highly successful Ed Sheeran exhibition. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Inquiry to be held into Ipswich care facility where police called hundreds of times in 18 months

There will be an inquiry into the Stella Maris care facility off Hadleigh Road in Ipswich after months of anti-social behaviour and disturbances. Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

‘Our job is to help people live healthier lives’ – What to expect when gyms reopen this Saturday

Gyms across Suffolk have brought in Covid compliance measures. Picture: GEORGIE KERR

New Wolsey premieres ‘magical’ video from StoryLine project

New Wolsey Theatre has premiered its first animated video, 'Scrubs' based on a heartwarming submission from a Suffolk seamstress making protective clothing for the NHS during lockdown Photo: Carl Lamb

Parents warned not to put face coverings on babies and young children

From today it is mandatory to wear a face mask in shops and supermarkets in England. Picture:SARAH LUCY BROWN