Museums set to buy Ipswich memorabilia to widen collections
Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown
Ipswich's museums are set to widen their collections of memorabilia from the town - by buying new items from its history.
The town boasts three museums - Christchurch Mansion, Ipswich Art Gallery and Ipswich Museum.
Ipswich Borough Council's executive is set to discuss a review into its collections development policy at a meeting on Tuesday, June 15, which - if agreed - will ensure the policy has the criteria for receiving an buying new items.
As such, it is proposed the museums should expand their collections of locally-produced items, including art made by women.
Carole Jones, portfolio holder for planning and museums at Ipswich Borough Council, said: "We have three great museums in Ipswich, but only a small budget to buy new things to display.
"We will be looking to buy or accept items which we don’t have at the moment and which we hope will interest local people and visitors – for example, items created by local painters, potters and printmakers; work by women artists, as we have only a tiny number; and items which have a strong connection to all the communities in Ipswich – from photographs to household objects to Ipswich Town FC kit." -
