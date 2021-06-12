News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Museums set to buy Ipswich memorabilia to widen collections

Author Picture Icon

Andrew Papworth

Published: 10:00 AM June 12, 2021   
Ipswich Museum has been relatively untouched since the 80s and is in desperate need of rejuvenation 

Ipswich Museum - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Ipswich's museums are set to widen their collections of memorabilia from the town - by buying new items from its history.

The town boasts three museums - Christchurch Mansion, Ipswich Art Gallery and Ipswich Museum.

Christchurch Mansion on a sunny day. l. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

Christchurch Mansion - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Ipswich Borough Council's executive is set to discuss a review into its collections development policy at a meeting on Tuesday, June 15, which - if agreed - will ensure the policy has the criteria for receiving an buying new items.

As such, it is proposed the museums should expand their collections of locally-produced items, including art made by women.

Ipswich Art Gallery will close for around two weeks next year for roof replacement work. Picture: GR

Ipswich Art Gallery - Credit: Gregg Brown

Carole Jones, portfolio holder for planning and museums at Ipswich Borough Council, said: "We have three great museums in Ipswich, but only a small budget to buy new things to display.

You may also want to watch:

"We will be looking to buy or accept items which we don’t have at the moment and which we hope will interest local people and visitors – for example, items created by local painters, potters and printmakers; work by women artists, as we have only a tiny number; and items which have a strong connection to all the communities in Ipswich  – from photographs to household objects to Ipswich Town FC kit."         -

