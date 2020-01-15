Ipswich Music Day - where Ed Sheeran wowed crowds - returning for 30th year

Ed Sheeran performed at Ipswich Music Day in 2009 and 2010 as he rose to international prominence Picture: JEN O'NEILL Archant

Suffolk musicians are being encouraged to follow in the footsteps of Ed Sheeran and sign up to perform at the 30th edition of Ipswich Music Day.

The annual event sees thousands of visitors at Christchurch Park Picture: ROSS HALLS The annual event sees thousands of visitors at Christchurch Park Picture: ROSS HALLS

The annual free music festival, the biggest of its kind in the UK, is returning to Christchurch Park on Sunday, July 5.

Organisers at Ipswich Borough Council are encouraging people to apply to perform at the event, with entries open until 10am on Monday, March 23.

Nearly 200 artists signed up to last years' event, with 60 making the final cut to showcase their talent.

Framlingham singer Ed Sheeran famously performed at previous Music Days in 2009 and 2010, helping to spark a career that has seen him sell millions of records all over the world.

The Ed Sheeran Stage at the festival was named in honour of the former Thomas Mills High School student.

Fairground rides, street food and a marketplace will also be set up for the thousands of visitors alongside the music.

A spokesman for Ipswich Borough Council said: "There's going to be something for the whole family, whether you're music fans or not.

"The day was part of the story of Ed Sheeran becoming the superstar he is today.

"Not only is it a lot of fun, but it can be a springboard for bigger things."

Entries can be submitted by clicking here.