Are you the next Ed Sheeran? Make a splash at Ipswich Music Day

Ipswich Music Day always pulls big crowds. Picture: PETER CUTTS Archant

Baby, It’s Cold Outside – but if you’re a musician dreaming of becoming the next Ed Sheeran, then you could be thinking Here Comes Summer as applications for this year’s Ipswich Music Day on July 7 open next week.

Christchurch Park will be packed with music fans of all ages and tastes on the big day – all the organisers need is a great line-up.

Applications open at 10am on Monday and close at 3pm on March 25. A selection committee will review all applications and let the successful ones know on April 23. So many people apply they cannot get in touch if you are not selected.

Ipswich Music Day is the UK’s biggest free one-day music festival – there are no fees or expenses for performers but you can play in front of a crowd of 35,000.

Ipswich Music Day will be 29 years old this summer and is run by the council and its sponsors. There are six stages of live entertainment and music from local artists.