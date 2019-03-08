Thunderstorms

Nostalgia

Looking back to Ipswich Music Day in Christchurch Park in 2000

PUBLISHED: 18:49 28 May 2019

Revellers shelter from the rain under a plastic sheet Picture: ANDREW HENDRY

Revellers shelter from the rain under a plastic sheet Picture: ANDREW HENDRY

Once a year Christchurch Park gets transformed into multiple music arenas as talented musicians from around the county get to showcase their songs for the Ipswich Community.

Members of the Suffolk School of Samba enjoying performing at Ipswich Music Day Picture: ANDREW HENDRY Members of the Suffolk School of Samba enjoying performing at Ipswich Music Day Picture: ANDREW HENDRY

From our gallery we see that although it wasn't the best weather, Christchurch Park was still packed as local upcoming artists got to show of their music.

The rain sodden crowds watch members of The Suffolk School of Samba performing Picture: ANDREW HENDRY The rain sodden crowds watch members of The Suffolk School of Samba performing Picture: ANDREW HENDRY

Taken in 2000, it was the 10th year Ipswich Music Day had been run in Christchurch Park as where as this year it will be entering it's 29th year.

Band Soul Kitchen performing at Ipswich Music Day Picture: ANDREW HENDRY Band Soul Kitchen performing at Ipswich Music Day Picture: ANDREW HENDRY

The day is often packed full of young exciting artists and bands performing on multiple stages across the park but it also hosts fairground rides, street food and a marketplace.

Members of the Suffolk School of Samba on the Evening Star World Stage Picture: ANDREW HENDRY Members of the Suffolk School of Samba on the Evening Star World Stage Picture: ANDREW HENDRY

From our gallery we see The Suffolk School of Samba take to the Star's World Stage with a mix of music, dance and fancy costumes on display for the surrounding audiences who have swarmed to watch the show.

Reveller at Ipswich Music Day from 2000 PICTURE : ANDREW HENDRYReveller at Ipswich Music Day from 2000 PICTURE : ANDREW HENDRY

■ Do you have any memories of previous music days? Let us know at imagecurators@archant.co.uk

