Looking back to Ipswich Music Day in Christchurch Park in 2000
PUBLISHED: 18:49 28 May 2019
Once a year Christchurch Park gets transformed into multiple music arenas as talented musicians from around the county get to showcase their songs for the Ipswich Community.
From our gallery we see that although it wasn't the best weather, Christchurch Park was still packed as local upcoming artists got to show of their music.
You may also want to watch:
Taken in 2000, it was the 10th year Ipswich Music Day had been run in Christchurch Park as where as this year it will be entering it's 29th year.
The day is often packed full of young exciting artists and bands performing on multiple stages across the park but it also hosts fairground rides, street food and a marketplace.
From our gallery we see The Suffolk School of Samba take to the Star's World Stage with a mix of music, dance and fancy costumes on display for the surrounding audiences who have swarmed to watch the show.
■ Do you have any memories of previous music days? Let us know at imagecurators@archant.co.uk