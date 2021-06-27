Watch: The jazz festival bringing live music back to Ipswich

Video

Published: 10:50 AM June 27, 2021

Jazz musicians took to the stage in Ipswich for a series of "outstanding" shows.

The Ipswich Jazz Festival audience - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

This year’s Ipswich Jazz Festival, dedicated to the memory of local jazz enthusiast, guitarist and Ipswich Hospital consultant haematologist, Dr Nick Dodd who died last September, has been declared a "success".

Organiser Neil Bateman, who is also a welfare rights adviser, said: "Artistically it has been outstanding.

Organiser of Ipswich Jazz Festival Neil Bateman. - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

"The musicians have been really appreciative to have a live audience in an extremely lean year.

"It's been a resounding success. I'm very pleased with it."

Ipswich Jazz Festival with harpist Alina Bzhezhinska - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

Alina Hip Harp from Alina Bzhezhinska created a unique sound on the harp with effect pedals and electronics, supported by Mikele Montolli (bass), Adam Teixeira (drums) and Joel Prime (percussion).

Mr Bateman described her style of jazz as being like "something from another dimension".

The acts include award-nominated Byron Wallen’s Four Corners, who will play music from their album ‘Portrait: Reflections on Belonging’ and Tina May, British Jazz Awards's winner Enrico Tomasso and Chris Ingham who all perform as a trio.

Audiences enjoying Ipswich Jazz Festival - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

Tickets can be bought for St Peter's by the Waterfront performances via the festival website.