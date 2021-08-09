News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
'I'm absolutely buzzing' Ipswich musician to perform at BBC Introducing

Johnny Griffith

Published: 12:02 PM August 9, 2021   
Ipswich born musician Alfie Indra is set to perform at BBC Introducing later this year

Ipswich born musician Alfie Indra is set to perform at BBC Introducing later this year

A musician from Ipswich, who previously snuck into Ed Sheeran's recording studio, is set to perform at the BBC Introducing show as he tries to make a break into the music world. 

Alfie Indra will take to the stage at Lexington in London on Thursday, September 16 performing some of his biggest hits. 

The 25-year-old who now lives in Norwich said he cannot wait to get on stage in front of people again. 

“I’m absolutely buzzing to be playing the BBC introducing show," Alfie said. 

"It’s been such a long time since I sang in front of anyone other than myself in the shower so I’m sure it’s going to feel strange. I can’t wait.”

The Suffolk singer's first recording experience came through sneaking into Ed Sheeran's recording studio at the age of 17, but he has since worked with producers George Fitzgibbon and Rory Lovatt. 

Recently, Alfie made the Final 5 of BBC Radio 1’s Live Lounge Introducing competition and received high praise from the judging panel consisting of the likes of Sam Fender, Arlo Parks and YUNGBLUD.

Tickets for the show are available online

