Ipswich musician looking to follow in Ed's footsteps

Adam Thomas is hoping to follow in fellow musician Ed Sheeran's footsteps, and has planned his biggest show yet in Ipswich. - Credit: PA Wire/PA Images/Adam Thomas

A musician from Ipswich is hoping to follow in the footsteps of Ed Sheeran in planning the biggest solo show of his career in September.

Adam Thomas, a solo acoustic musician, will perform at Inspire in Ipswich in September, which will be his biggest show so far.

The 30-year-old released his first album in 2021, called 'Fourteen', with one of the songs on the album, 'The Lakes' having over 10,000 streams on Spotify.

Adam's debut album cover 'FOURTEEN' - Credit: Adam Thomas

He said: "My father passed in 2017, I hit rock bottom. I took a year out to recover and to mend myself mentally and physically.

"I then decided to follow my passion full-time."

Adam has now been a professional independent musician for four years, supporting his family and daughter, six-year-old Betsy.

Before Covid, Adam had done over 260 shows around the country including Liverpool and London, which were all organised by himself.

Adam has performed all over the UK and has even had his music noticed in Australia and America - Credit: Adam Thomas

He also had shows planned in France, Belgium and the Netherlands, but they were put on hold due to the pandemic, so instead, he live streamed his shows on social media.

He said: "The response to that was incredible. I ended up having people from all over the world watching my shows.

"People from Australia, India, Germany, America and Canada were all tuning in to listen to my music. It was absolutely incredible."

As Adam does everything on his own, he even set up a recording studio in his home and researched how to produce, record and mix music to make his own material.

Adam's music has been compared to that of fellow Suffolk musician, Ed Sheeran, who has gone on to become one of the world's biggest musicians, selling out stadiums and arenas all over the planet.

Adam does everything on his own including producing, performing, mixing and recording - Credit: Adam Thomas

Adam said: "I've played many gigs all over the country with up to 5,000 people in attendance but to be able to perform a show in my home town to 450 people will be amazing.

"Performing a show which has been done solely by me to an audience that have paid to see me perform my songs will be the highlight of my career so far.

"It's a great reminder that you can be in the lowest place on earth, but still climb out of the darkness and find positives in life."

Tickets for Adam's Ipswich show can be bought here.

Adam Thomas will perform in Ipswich in September for what is his biggest gig of his career - Credit: Adam Thomas



