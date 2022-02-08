Ipswich drumming sensation Nandi Bushell scoops international award

Ipswich music superstar Nandi Bushell said it was an "amazing surprise" to discover she had been recognised as one of the best young drummers in the world.

The 11-year-old, who has performed on stage with legendary band Foo Fighters, has picked up the Tony Williams award from music website Drumeo.

The award recognises a stand-out rookie drummer who has made a memorable impact at a young age and is named in honour of jazz drummer Tony Williams.

Nandi picked up the gong after fans supported her in an online poll.

She said in an Instagram post: "I make my music videos, to make people smile and be happy, and because I want to learn more and push myself to be the best musician I can be.

"I am really happy to receive this award, but my biggest reward is knowing you all enjoy watching me jam and are inspired to make music too! I love all your positive feedback and energy! Thank you! Without all your support, I would never have been given this award."