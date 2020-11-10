Video

Dave Grohl asks Ipswich drummer Nandi ‘to jam onstage’ and write song together

She has featured on The Ellen Show, is starring in the Cinderella movie, and now the Ipswich drummer Nandi Bushell has been invited to join the Foo Fighters onstage.

The 10-year-old drummer was overjoyed when her rock’n’roll icon Dave Grohl, who is the frontman of the Foo Fighters, asked her to collaborate during a special video call last week.

The pair met virtually for the first time for an article with The New York Times, where Mr Grohl chatted away to Nandi and her parents for more than 40 minutes.

Mr Grohl, who joined the video call from his home in America, entered the video saying “I get to meet a rockstar, oh my god”.

The musicians have recently been involved in a Twitter rock battle to see who is the best drummer, bringing joy to music fans throughout the coronavirus pandemic.

Nandi’s dad John Bushell said his daughter was a little starstruck when chatting to her idol. He said it was an “unbelievable experience for all the family”.

Not only did Mr Grohl ask Nandi if she would like to write a song with him, he also invited her to get up onstage with the Foo Fighters when they are next in England.

“But it has to be at the end of the set because you’re going to steal the show,” he said.

He also told the 10-year-old that he would never be as good as her, and said he might need to hire her for drumming lessons.

Speaking of the experience, Mr Bushell said: “She was so excited and was bouncing around the house.

“She was a bit nervous at the beginning as she was a little starstruck, even though she didn’t want him to see it.

“She has always wanted to perform on stage, so she is very excited.”

Mr Bushell said the family were in “disbelief” when the rock legend jumped on the video and shouted her name.

“We had read about how nice Mr Gohl is, but he is genuinely the nicest guy ever,” he said.

“He was so kind, so generous with his time and shared some really personal stories. It was a magical experience and she will remember it for the rest of her life.”

Mr Bushell said the relationship between Nandi and Mr Grohl has been a “silver lining” to the sadness experienced this year. He said it has been a very “special and precious” experience for his family, after his wife was sadly made redundant.

“They have brought so much happiness to people around the world,” he said.

Next for Nandi is her very own song Gods and Unicorns, which she plans to release in December. The song was written a while back with artist Zuzu, and Nandi sings, performs the drums, the base lines and co-wrote the lyrics.

She is also due to star in her first ever movie, Cinderella, which is being produced by James Cordon and stars pop artist Camilla Cabello.

Sony has scheduled the Cinderella film for release on February 5, 2021.

