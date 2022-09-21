Pride of Ipswich Nandi Bushell on upcoming EP and chasing her dreams

Exclusive

An Ipswich schoolgirl turned global superstar has said she is excited to share a new EP, and a new era of music, with the people of the town.

Despite being just 12 years old, Nandi Bushell has shared the stage with some of the biggest names in the music industry – Lenny Kravitz, the Foo Fighters and Anderson .Paak to name just a few.

“When I was about five, I listened to the Beatles while making pancakes with my family, and I was inspired by Ringo Staar to play the drums,” explained Nandi.

“Then, I did well in a maths competition, and as a reward my parents took me to a toy shop where I got a toy drum kit, and it all started there.”

Nandi’s dad, John Bushell, encouraged his daughter’s natural talent for rhythm and began uploading videos of her performing covers.

These attracted the attention of American artist Questlove, who was so impressed with her skills that he gifted her a custom child-sized drum kit.

He is not alone. In Nandi's home, one wall is covered in guitars, all of which are cherished gifts from stars wishing to be a part of her musical career.

Her father points to guitars sent to Nandi by Ellen DeGeneres, Tom Morello and Matt Bellamy.

“She’s extremely fortunate,” he said. “She’s had so many gifts over the years.”

Nandi can now say she has performed at the O2 Arena, Wembley Stadium and Buckingham Palace for the late Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

At the same time, she is balancing her flourishing career with school, having just started year eight at a school in Ipswich where she has a scholarship.

However, her school friends are fairly nonchalant about their schoolmate’s fame.

“I already knew everyone in the prep, so it wasn’t too bad because mostly, everyone from the prep was in the senior school. It was just a few new people,” she said.

It is harder to balance schoolwork with her music now she has started secondary school, Nandi explained, especially since she now takes saxophone, piano and singing lessons.

Nandi has been especially busy recently, as she is currently working on an EP with her first single to be released on September 30.

Nandi's single 'The Shadows' will be released on September 30.

This will mark a shift for a new, more mature era in Nandi’s music.

“My first song is called ‘The Shadows,’” she said. “It’s quite dark. It’s about my dad who was going through a hard time, and I wanted to help other people who were having a hard time. It’s about how my dad felt through depression.”

“Nandi wrote the song to cheer me up, which is the premise behind the first single,” explained John.

“All the other songs on the EP are incredible. I think people are going to be surprised, because it’s a departure, and maybe quite unexpected that a 12-year-old would be writing and performing everything that they hear.”

Nandi is taking on some more serious topics in this EP.

“One of them is about nightmares,” said Nandi. “Another is about how girls in Afghanistan can’t go to school, and another is about not being your own enemy.

“That one is less dark – it's more rappy!”

John said that he and his wife feel that their daughter is extremely lucky to have discovered her musical talents at such a young age, and to have captured the hearts of so many people.

“We were also really fortunate that the support of people all around the world helped her grow,” he said.

“The wonderful people of Ipswich have massively supported her on her journey.

“I remember when she had her first front page in the Ipswich Star, and she was so proud of that moment.”

The front page in question was when John made a music video of Nandi performing in Rendlesham forest, aged seven.

Nandi’s ambition holds no bars. She said she fully intends to one day write an album, and aim for winning Oscars, Grammys and Brit Awards.

Meanwhile in her spare time, she has dreams of buying a woodland mansion in Wales where she can write music and play Fortnite with her brother.

And, if her music career allows, she may well run for Prime Minister one day.

‘The Shadows’ will be released on September 30. Keep an eye on Nandi’s social media pages to keep up with all her news: Instagram @nandi_bushell