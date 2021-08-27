News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich drumming sensation Nandi, 11, jams with Foo Fighters on stage

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Published: 12:24 PM August 27, 2021   
Nandi Bushell meeting Dave Grohl on a video call after their recent drum battle Picture: NANDI BUSHELL

She is taking the music world by storm - and now Ipswich child drumming sensation Nandi Bushell has continued her dizzying rise, by performing on stage with legendary band the Foo Fighters.

The 11-year-old has impressed so many people with her musical talents that she has more than 182,000 followers on Twitter and has been interviewed on the famous Ellen talk show in America.

She was starstruck to meet Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl, with the pair striking up a friendship as they collaborated on a song and staged an infamous Twitter rock battle.

Grohl asked Nandi to join his world-famous ban on stage last year, with the two finally able to meet in person in Los Angeles on Thursday night.

The band jammed with the child star live on stage at the 17,500-seater Forum venue in LA, while Nandi's dad John Bushell waited backstage and filmed her performance. 

They played one of the band's most well-known songs, Everlong. 

Nandi later said on Instagram: "Wow!!! What an incredible night!"

