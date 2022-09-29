WATCH: Nandi 'proud' of latest single release as video drops
- Credit: Nandi Bushell
Ipswich rising superstar Nandi Bushell has today unveiled her new single, which she hopes will resonate with people struggling with their mental health all around the world.
The 12-year-old musician released her newest single and music video ‘The Shadows’ at 8.30am this morning (Friday, September 30).
The inspiration behind it, Nandi explained, was wanting to bring a smile back to her father’s face.
“The song is about love, the love I have for my family,” she said.
“Early in 2022, my dad fell into a depression when his autoimmune disease worsened. I wanted to write a song to cheer him up.
“My dad would describe how he was feeling to me and I would put what he said into lyrics to let him know that I would be there for him.
“The chorus is about me wanting the depression to let him go.”
Nandi’s father, John Bushell, was one of the video producers, while Edie Amos was the director.
“When we made the music video, I asked Edie to use four key colours, purple (my favourite colour), gold, black and white,” said Nandi.
“I wanted the music video to be simple and focus on my playing. Edie had the idea of using old videos of me and my dad to help with the story of the song.”
The video begins with John and two-and-a-half-year-old Nandi playing guitar together, and her performance is interspersed with clips of the two of them together over the course of her childhood.
While Nandi has been known for her skill playing drums for many years, in ‘The Shadows’ fans will have the chance to hear her singing and playing piano and bass guitar, too.
She said she is excited to share her art with others.
“I am really proud of myself,” Nandi said. “Writing the song really helped my dad feel better.
“I hope it can also help other people who might be suffering from mental health issues to know that they are loved too and to seek help if they need it."
Nandi recorded ‘The Shadows’ at Platoon studio in London, as well as four others which are yet to be released.
‘The Shadows’ is available to watch on YouTube and can be listened to on streaming services such as Spotify.