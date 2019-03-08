'Fascinating lives' of lottery Ipswich lottery winners come under the spotlight

When Richard and Cathy Brown won £6m on the Lotto they splashed out on the "sailing equivalent of a Porsche" - and now a photo of them aboard their beloved yacht is featuring in a special exhibition.

The photo exhibit, celebrating the 25th anniversary of the National Lottery, shows the weird and wonderful hobbies that winners have embraced since claiming their jackpot pay outs.

Richard and Cathy, who both formerly worked as journalists at the EADT, were already keen sailors before they scooped the jackpot in May 2013, but the windfall helped them upgrade their boat.

Richard, now 72, said: "We were on a 10-week sailing trip and it was a horrible wet day when we were moored in St Peter's Marina in Newcastle on Tyne and decided to check our Lottery tickets on the phone.

"When we discovered we'd won, we set sail for home, and over three days at sea, we discussed what to do with our money, a new yacht was definitely on the list."

After banking their £6,123,395 prize, the couple decided to splash out on a brand new luxury £350,000 yacht.

Ricahrd said: "We upgraded to a 40-foot Swedish Arcona yacht - one which combined speed with luxury - the sailing equivalent of a Porsche. When we first saw her, built to our spec, in a yard near Stockholm, it was breathtaking."

A photo of Richard and 70-year-old Cathy aboard the boat will be on dispaly at the historic lottery-funded Fulham Palace Gallery in London and the exhibition will run from October 30 to November 10.

The exhibition includes 25 unique photographs of winners and aims to paint a picture of their fascinating lives. From Cath and Bill Mullarkey's dream of building a beautiful home in St Lucia, to Richard & Faye Davies' £20K field for their dogs to enjoy and Matt Evans' football-themed garden, the exhibition covers it all.

Andy Carter, Senior Winners' Advisor at The National Lottery, said: "It is always wonderful to hear about the truly amazing things that National Lottery winners do with their money.

"This exhibition is a fantastic showcase of whacky and obscure hobbies, to the generous, heart-felt and even surprising stories that winning The National Lottery has enabled some of our 5,500 millionaires to have."