A14 rush-hour tailbacks as four cars crash

The crash is causing miles of traffic on the A14 leaving Ipswich towards Stowmarket, between Claydon and Needham Market Picture: TRAFFIC CAMERAS UK TRAFFIC CAMERAS UK

Firefighters, paramedics and police are at the scene of a four-car crash on the A14 in Suffolk, causing miles of traffic just as the Friday night rush hour gets underway.

The accident, involving four cars, is blocking the A14, with paramedics, firefighters and police officers at the scene Picture: TRAFFIC CAMERAS UK The accident, involving four cars, is blocking the A14, with paramedics, firefighters and police officers at the scene Picture: TRAFFIC CAMERAS UK

The crash was first reported to Suffolk police officers about 3.20pm when two vehicles collided on the westbound carriageway, close to junction 51 at the A140, between Claydon and Needham Market

The roof of one car is being cut off to free the driver, the fire service have said.

Traffic on the eastbound carriageway is moving slowly close to the scene as well.

The road was closed until 5.05pm, with delayed drivers now able to finish their commutes.

The large volume of cars on the road has left traffic queueing as far back as Claydon and junction 53.

Suffolk Highways are currently warning drivers that delays of up to an additional 30 minutes are to be expected on the westbound carriageway.