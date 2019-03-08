Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 15°C

min temp: 6°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter
Updated

A14 rush-hour tailbacks as four cars crash

PUBLISHED: 16:35 10 May 2019 | UPDATED: 17:15 10 May 2019

The crash is causing miles of traffic on the A14 leaving Ipswich towards Stowmarket, between Claydon and Needham Market Picture: TRAFFIC CAMERAS UK

The crash is causing miles of traffic on the A14 leaving Ipswich towards Stowmarket, between Claydon and Needham Market Picture: TRAFFIC CAMERAS UK

TRAFFIC CAMERAS UK

Firefighters, paramedics and police are at the scene of a four-car crash on the A14 in Suffolk, causing miles of traffic just as the Friday night rush hour gets underway.

The accident, involving four cars, is blocking the A14, with paramedics, firefighters and police officers at the scene Picture: TRAFFIC CAMERAS UKThe accident, involving four cars, is blocking the A14, with paramedics, firefighters and police officers at the scene Picture: TRAFFIC CAMERAS UK

The crash was first reported to Suffolk police officers about 3.20pm when two vehicles collided on the westbound carriageway, close to junction 51 at the A140, between Claydon and Needham Market

The roof of one car is being cut off to free the driver, the fire service have said.

Traffic on the eastbound carriageway is moving slowly close to the scene as well.

The road was closed until 5.05pm, with delayed drivers now able to finish their commutes.

The large volume of cars on the road has left traffic queueing as far back as Claydon and junction 53.

Suffolk Highways are currently warning drivers that delays of up to an additional 30 minutes are to be expected on the westbound carriageway.

Most Read

People evacuated from homes as major fire engulfs former Fisons site in Bramford

Dramatic aerial photo showing the scale of the fire at the former Fisons site in Bramford Picture: SKY CAM EAST

WATCH – Dramatic footage shows cars stuck in floods after downpour

A car is stuck in flood water at the bottom of Landseer Road in Ipswich Picture: CHARLIE AMY SCOTT

Missing Ipswich girl, nine, found safe and well

Annmarie has now been found safe and well in Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

Family’s warning after tragic death of devoted Ipswich Hospital nurse from brain tumour

Sara Finlay died as a result of a brain tumour. Picture: COURTESY SARA FINLAY'S FAMILY

WATCH – Shocking drone footage of fire at former Fisons factory

Dramatic aerial photo showing the scale of the fire at the former Fisons site in Bramford Picture: SKY CAM EAST

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

People evacuated from homes as major fire engulfs former Fisons site in Bramford

Dramatic aerial photo showing the scale of the fire at the former Fisons site in Bramford Picture: SKY CAM EAST

WATCH – Dramatic footage shows cars stuck in floods after downpour

A car is stuck in flood water at the bottom of Landseer Road in Ipswich Picture: CHARLIE AMY SCOTT

Missing Ipswich girl, nine, found safe and well

Annmarie has now been found safe and well in Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

Family’s warning after tragic death of devoted Ipswich Hospital nurse from brain tumour

Sara Finlay died as a result of a brain tumour. Picture: COURTESY SARA FINLAY'S FAMILY

WATCH – Shocking drone footage of fire at former Fisons factory

Dramatic aerial photo showing the scale of the fire at the former Fisons site in Bramford Picture: SKY CAM EAST

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Chantry Academy warn of potential planned fight

Principal of Chantry Academy Craig D'Cunha Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘Hopefully they will carry on’ - future of Ipswich store uncertain as firm enters administration

Select in Ipswich's Buttermarket. Business advisory firm Quantuma has been appointed as administrators of the retialers. Photo: Archant.

Picks From The Paddock: Can Kynren lift The Victoria Cup at Ascot?

Cape Byron, will have a chance in the Victoria Cup at Ascot Photo: PA

New Ipswich mayor Jan Parry ready for new role as town’s first citizen

New Ipswich mayor Jan Parry takes over the role on Wednesday. Picture: IPSWICH BOROUGH COUNCIL

A14 rush-hour tailbacks as four cars crash

The crash is causing miles of traffic on the A14 leaving Ipswich towards Stowmarket, between Claydon and Needham Market Picture: TRAFFIC CAMERAS UK
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists