A14 rush-hour tailbacks as four cars crash
PUBLISHED: 16:35 10 May 2019 | UPDATED: 17:15 10 May 2019
TRAFFIC CAMERAS UK
Firefighters, paramedics and police are at the scene of a four-car crash on the A14 in Suffolk, causing miles of traffic just as the Friday night rush hour gets underway.
The crash was first reported to Suffolk police officers about 3.20pm when two vehicles collided on the westbound carriageway, close to junction 51 at the A140, between Claydon and Needham Market
The roof of one car is being cut off to free the driver, the fire service have said.
Traffic on the eastbound carriageway is moving slowly close to the scene as well.
The road was closed until 5.05pm, with delayed drivers now able to finish their commutes.
The large volume of cars on the road has left traffic queueing as far back as Claydon and junction 53.
Suffolk Highways are currently warning drivers that delays of up to an additional 30 minutes are to be expected on the westbound carriageway.
