E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Opinion

Why we need a commitment to build more council houses for the people of Ipswich

07 September, 2020 - 07:30
Ipswich council is hoping to build 96 new homes at Raveswood, but David Ellesmere says a greater commitment is needed from central Government. Picture: IPSWICH COUNCIL/HANDFORD HOMES

Ipswich council is hoping to build 96 new homes at Raveswood, but David Ellesmere says a greater commitment is needed from central Government. Picture: IPSWICH COUNCIL/HANDFORD HOMES

Archant

For local housing authorities, like Ipswich Borough Council, trying to ensure people have decent housing is one of their most important functions, writes David Ellesemere, leader of Ipswich Borough Council.

In Ipswich, as in most other British towns, the majority of housing is privately owned, either by owner occupiers or by private landlords.

The council still has a role to play in this area: putting planning policies in place to encourage new houses, inspecting private rented properties and taking action to bring empty homes back into use.

But the housing function that most people associate with councils is the direct provision of “council houses”.

In Ipswich there are around 7,000 council houses. It sounds like a lot but is less than half the amount there was 40 years ago as many have been sold off – under the Government’s Right To Buy scheme - and for a long time weren’t allowed to be replaced.

You may also want to watch:

MORE: Bid to build more council houses in Ravenswood

Around 3,000 people are on the register for a council house in Ipswich but fewer than 500 properties become vacant every year, so waits can be long.

To try and allocate houses fairly, a complex system has been devised which awards people a priority band based on their circumstances. People who are homeless, in severely overcrowded accommodation or have a disability will get a higher priority. Those in the highest priority band get first choice of properties, with the length of time they’ve been waiting used as a “tie-breaker”.

Fundamentally though, this is just papering over the cracks of the fact that there is not enough council housing. Even people in high priority bands may have to wait years if the type of housing they need is rare.

That’s why building new council houses is such a priority for us. A report to the Council’s Executive this week gives progress on nearly 200 new homes either nearing completion or being planned.

That’s great news for people on the waiting list but needs to be looked at in context. Over the last decade, council houses have been sold off at twice the rate we have been able to replace them.

We need a Government commitment to a nationwide large-scale council house building programme or the wait for a council house will continue to get longer and longer.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ipswich Star. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Suffolk school to close as FIVE members of staff test positive for Covid

Samuel Ward Academy, in Haverhill, will not open on Monday after five teachers tested positive for coronavirus Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Mystery over closure of seafront hotel – will it become flats?

The Marlborough Hotel in Sea Road, Felixstowe - boarded up and closed Picture: RICHARD CORNWELL

People sent hundreds of miles from Suffolk for Covid test as ‘high-risk’ areas made priority

James Robertson is a key worker and wanted to get himself, his wife and three-year-old son tested, however they were told South Wales was their nearest testing station. Picture: JAMES ROBERTSON

Massive warehouse project could create up to 500 new jobs

Fencing has been out up around the Uniserve site at Clickett Hill, Trimley St Mary Picture: RICHARD CORNWELL

From last picked in PE to having the ‘running bug’ at 40 – Ipswich mum’s incredible weight loss

Abi Joachim, 40, from Ipswich, has lost nearly four stone with the help of Slimming World. Picture: ABI JOACHIM

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Suffolk school to close as FIVE members of staff test positive for Covid

Samuel Ward Academy, in Haverhill, will not open on Monday after five teachers tested positive for coronavirus Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Mystery over closure of seafront hotel – will it become flats?

The Marlborough Hotel in Sea Road, Felixstowe - boarded up and closed Picture: RICHARD CORNWELL

People sent hundreds of miles from Suffolk for Covid test as ‘high-risk’ areas made priority

James Robertson is a key worker and wanted to get himself, his wife and three-year-old son tested, however they were told South Wales was their nearest testing station. Picture: JAMES ROBERTSON

Massive warehouse project could create up to 500 new jobs

Fencing has been out up around the Uniserve site at Clickett Hill, Trimley St Mary Picture: RICHARD CORNWELL

From last picked in PE to having the ‘running bug’ at 40 – Ipswich mum’s incredible weight loss

Abi Joachim, 40, from Ipswich, has lost nearly four stone with the help of Slimming World. Picture: ABI JOACHIM

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Massive warehouse project could create up to 500 new jobs

Fencing has been out up around the Uniserve site at Clickett Hill, Trimley St Mary Picture: RICHARD CORNWELL

WATCH: Rare birds hatch in Suffolk for first time in over 300 years

Spoonbills have successfully raised and fledged chicks for the first time in Suffolk since 1668. Picture: STEVE EVERETT

Live: Follow us around Suffolk as we announce the winners of the EAT Food and Drink Awards 2020

Winners of the eatsuffolk Food and Drink Awards 2019 - we will be holding a remote event to mark this year's awards today Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Why we need a commitment to build more council houses for the people of Ipswich

Ipswich council is hoping to build 96 new homes at Raveswood, but David Ellesmere says a greater commitment is needed from central Government. Picture: IPSWICH COUNCIL/HANDFORD HOMES

North Stander: Lambert must avoid being like a kid in a sweet shop!

Freddie Sears is congratulated by Andre Dozzell and Aaron Drinan after scoring his second and Town's third in the 3-0 victory over Bristol Rovers. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com