News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News

New depot for sewerage firm brings 180 jobs to Ipswich

Author Picture Icon

Jason Noble Local Democracy Reporter

Published: 8:56 AM August 26, 2021    Updated: 9:21 AM August 26, 2021
Land behind Anglia Retail Park to be developed as a depot for Industrial Waste Jetting Systems Ltd

Land behind Anglia Retail Park to be developed as a depot for Industrial Waste Jetting Systems Ltd - Credit: Google Maps

A sewerage firm's new depot is to be built in Ipswich - bringing 180 new jobs to the town.

Ipswich Borough Council’s planning and development committee approved plans to develop employment land behind Anglia Retail Park.

It will now become a depot for Woolpit- based Industrial Waste Jetting Systems – a firm specialising in industrial cleaning, sewerage work and waste management.

The development will also feature office space and workshop facilities, alongside the depot yard.

Agents Planning Direct said in the application: “This development would create 180 jobs based in Ipswich which would be a significant boost to the local economy.

You may also want to watch:

“The site is really suited to a transport depot because of its good links to the trunk road network.”

It added that “noise and tree impacts can be satisfactorily mitigated so as to cause no detriment to local residential and visual amenities.

Most Read

  1. 1 Ipswich indoor street market nearly full of Microshops
  2. 2 Mum's call for more to be done to improve Orwell Bridge Safety
  3. 3 Travellers pitch-up in Felixstowe
  1. 4 Ipswich doctor 'spun web of lies' to sabotage relationships, court hears
  2. 5 'Unprecedented demand' on Ipswich Hospital
  3. 6 Former water mill with 'secret garden' for sale near Ipswich for £985,000
  4. 7 Firefighters tackle van blaze in Ipswich road
  5. 8 Family feud sparked 'eruption' of violence in Ipswich armed brawl
  6. 9 Building work to start on new Ipswich retirement homes
  7. 10 New town centre school to feature rooftop playground

However, Cllr Carole Jones said there were concerns about the noise impacts of the site's 24-hour usage.

Just one objection was received from a home in nearby Old Norwich Road. 

Plans were approved by 11 votes to one, with work expected to start in the near future.

Ipswich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The coastguard helicopter was down at the Orwell Bridge this morning 

Suffolk Live

Body found in River Orwell after search and rescue

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
Police encouraged members of the public to report any incidents of antisocial driving Picture: SIMO

Suffolk County Council

'Confiscate and crush' hooligan Ipswich boy racers' cars, says councillor

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
Claire Hamblion owns a flat in Cardinal Lofts in Ipswich and is concerned about the news that the bu

Investigations

'I can't afford £6k bill for six more months of cladding hell'

Emily Townsend

Author Picture Icon
The car was recovered in morning in Norwich Road, Ipswich

Video

Ipswich man admits dangerous driving after Audi TT crash at junction

Tom Potter

Author Picture Icon