New depot for sewerage firm brings 180 jobs to Ipswich

Published: 8:56 AM August 26, 2021 Updated: 9:21 AM August 26, 2021

Land behind Anglia Retail Park to be developed as a depot for Industrial Waste Jetting Systems Ltd - Credit: Google Maps

A sewerage firm's new depot is to be built in Ipswich - bringing 180 new jobs to the town.

Ipswich Borough Council’s planning and development committee approved plans to develop employment land behind Anglia Retail Park.

It will now become a depot for Woolpit- based Industrial Waste Jetting Systems – a firm specialising in industrial cleaning, sewerage work and waste management.

The development will also feature office space and workshop facilities, alongside the depot yard.

Agents Planning Direct said in the application: “This development would create 180 jobs based in Ipswich which would be a significant boost to the local economy.

“The site is really suited to a transport depot because of its good links to the trunk road network.”

It added that “noise and tree impacts can be satisfactorily mitigated so as to cause no detriment to local residential and visual amenities.

However, Cllr Carole Jones said there were concerns about the noise impacts of the site's 24-hour usage.

Just one objection was received from a home in nearby Old Norwich Road.

Plans were approved by 11 votes to one, with work expected to start in the near future.