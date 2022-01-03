New Wolsey Theatre cancels panto after positive Covid tests

All remaining performances of Jack and the Beanstalk at the New Wolsey Theatre have been cancelled - Credit: Archant

All remaining shows of the Jack and the Beanstalk pantomime at the New Wolsey Theatre have been cancelled after cast members returned positive Covid tests.

The theatre announced yesterday that today's performance would be cancelled due to staff illness, but now, all remaining shows have been cancelled

A statement on the New Wolsey Theatre's website reads: "After positive Covid tests within the cast of our pantomime, Jack and the Beanstalk, we have sadly had to cancel the remaining performances of the show.

"While we’re as disappointed as you are, the wellbeing of our staff, cast and audiences is our top priority.

"We apologise for any disappointment or inconvenience the cancellation has caused and we will be in touch with all ticket holders (both auditorium and livestream) over the next few days with the options available, including an On-Demand version of the pantomime.

"You do not need to contact us. Please note that our team are working through all bookings manually, so it may take us a little bit of time to get to you.

"Thank you for your understanding and patience.

"For those who have not booked tickets but were planning to watch the show, you can book for the On-Demand version on our ‘What’s On’ page now."