Nurses to protest ‘slap in the face’ lack of pay rise

A protest in support of a pay rise for NHS workers in Ipswich earlier this month. Another protest is to be held at Ipswich Hospital. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

Frontline NHS workers are to stage a protest for a pay rise in Ipswich after nurses and junior doctors were left out of a government pay deal following the Covid-19 crisis.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Last month, chancellor Rishi Sunak announced a pay rise of between 2% and 3% for around 900,000 public sector workers, including teachers and doctors.

However, nurses and junior doctors were excluded from the announcement, as their salaries are based on contracts that are not yet up for renewal.

Suffolk nurses have described the move as a “slap in the face” and earlier this month organised a march through Ipswich town centre in protest.

You may also want to watch:

Now, a group called the Suffolk NHS Pay Justice Hub has organised a protest at Ipswich Hospital on Wednesday, August 26 between 11am and 5pm.

Organisers said they wanted to “send a clear message to the government” and that they felt they had received “no recognition of our efforts and sacrifices during the pandemic”.

They added: “The last six months has left us exhausted and frightened.

“Our call for 15% does not even compensate for the 20% loss of pay in real terms over the last 10 years.

“Real recognition means more resources for our desperate NHS and includes a decent pay rise. If not this year, when?”

Social distancing and face masks will be mandatory at the event.