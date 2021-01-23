Ipswich woman who was 'too big' to operate on loses 8 stone after health scare

Published: 7:00 PM January 23, 2021

An NHS worker from Ipswich has lost more than a third of her body weight after being told by doctors she was too overweight to operate on.

Nikita Wicks, 29, joined Slimming World in August 2018 after having a health scare which meant she needed to have surgery for her varicose veins.

Varicose veins are swollen and enlarged veins that are often lumpy, bulging or twisted in appearance. In some serious cases, like Nikita's, they need to be operated on to prevent further health problems.

Nikita weighed 18 stone 7lbs when she first visited her GP and was told she could not have the surgery unless she lost weight.

She said this spurred her onto joining Slimming World, after spending all of her 20s overweight and uncomfortable.

Once she had lost some weight she was able to go under the knife, but decided to carry on with her weight loss journey as she knew how important it was for her health.

Nikita Wicks, 29, weighed more than 18 stone when she joined Slimming World. - Credit: Nikita Wicks

"After leaving high school I didn't do any exercise and the weight piled on," said Nikita, who works as an immunisation school administrator for the NHS.

"I hadn't felt confident for more than 10 years and I used to just hide in leggings, jumpers and baggy clothes."

Nikita, who has recently discovered she has multiple sclerosis (MS), has lost nearly eight stone with the help of the weight loss group.

She said she feels more confident and loves going shopping again, as she can choose things she never would have dreamt of wearing before.

Nikita Wicks has lost eight stone with Slimming World following a health scare back in 2018. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Nikita has dropped to 10st 10lbs and admits she feels "much healthier" and happier.

She still struggles with the symptoms of MS, which is a lifelong and incurable condition that affects the brain and nerves, but she is enjoying keeping fit and healthy.

Her conditions means she is unable to do much strenuous or high intensity exercise, but she tries her best to get out on daily walks, often reaching six miles.

She is also cooking all her foods from scratch, whereas before she would pick up quick easy meals from the shops, along with sweet treats.

Nikita Wicks has rediscovered her confidence after losing eight stone with Slimming World. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

She said she continues to have treats now and again to ensure it doesn't feel like a "diet" and isn't too restrictive.

Speaking of her experience, Nikita said: "My confidence has grown so much since losing the weight and I can now go into shops that I never did before.

"I'm so much healthier now and I am able to do so much more."

Nikita enjoys attending her weekly Slimming World group, even when virtually, as it helps her keep on track with the help of her consultant Leanne Bennett. She was even awarded 2020 'woman of the year' at her group and is just 10lbs off her target.

Nikita Wicks said she lost her confidence in her 20s as she was overweight and uncomfortable. - Credit: Nikita Wicks

Her weight loss Instagram page, which she started to help her keep track, has now gained more than 19,000 followers.

She posts meal ideas and loves engaging with other members of the Slimming World community.