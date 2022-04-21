News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
How NHS workers can get bus tickets for half price in Ipswich

Johnny Amos

Published: 6:31 PM April 21, 2022
Ipswich Buses has cancelled services from Tower Ramparts station

Ipswich Buses has announced that NHS workers at Ipswich and Colchester hospitals will be able to get half price bus tickets - Credit: Archant

An Ipswich bus company is offering half-price tickets to NHS workers.

Ipswich Buses began offering the 50% discount on April 1 to workers at Ipswich and Colchester hospitals. 

A statement on Ipswich Buses website reads: "In partnership with the East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust, Ipswich Buses are delighted to be able to offer ESNEFT employees discounted bus travel.

"A 50% discount is now available on our 7-day, 28-day, 6-month, 12-month and 10 journey tickets from 1st April 2022.

"If you would like to purchase a discounted bus ticket then please speak to the travel team at Ipswich or Colchester Hospital.

"The travel team will then provide you with a code which you can then use on the Ipswich Buses APP."

NHS staff who do not have a smartphone or use the APP can still purchase a discounted ticket by taking their ID and last wage or authority slip to Ipswich Buses travel team or shop in Tower Ramparts. 

Ipswich Buses will then upload the chosen ticket onto a smartcard.

More info can be found on the Ipswich Buses website.

