E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Consultation over - but what happens next in Ipswich northern bypass saga?

PUBLISHED: 16:30 16 September 2019

Hundreds of protestors to the Ipswich Northern Bypass plans gathered in the Cornhill in Ipswich and marched to council offices at Endeavour House. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Hundreds of protestors to the Ipswich Northern Bypass plans gathered in the Cornhill in Ipswich and marched to council offices at Endeavour House. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Archant

The consultation period over a possible route for an Ipswich northern bypass finished at the end of last week - but it is likely to be next year before councils start to consider their next steps in the controversial saga.

The consultation gave people the opportunity to say which of three possible routes they would like to see built - and also gave them the opportunity to say whether or not they approved of the principle of building the new road.

It sparked a furious debate with residents of villages to the north of Ipswich linking up with environmental campaigners to form the Stop the Northern Bypass campaign which brought more than 400 people on to the street in Ipswich on Friday.

Local MPs Dr Dan Poulter and Dr Therese Coffey have also opposed any new road to the north of Ipswich.

Meanwhile residents and politicians from Ipswich have backed the plans for a new road - and they have also got the backing of the Suffolk Chamber of Commerce.

You may also want to watch:

Most support has come for the inner route of the new road, running from Martlesham to Claydon to the south of Bealings, but the Chamber favours the middle route running from Claydon to Woodbridge to the north of Bealings.

The consultation was organised by the Suffolk public sector leaders' group comprised of council leaders and PCC Tim Passmore.

However it is expected that the responses will take several months to analyse - and many officials do not expected the next steps in any moves to build a new road to be taken before the end of the year.

A spokesman for the leaders' group said: "The consultation for the Ipswich Northern Route has closed. The results of the consultation will now be analysed and included within the final Strategic Online Business Case Report, which will be published in due course.

"Decisions about the next steps will be made by all the councils of Suffolk following consideration of that report."

Nick Deacon from the Stop protest group said it was raising funds to help finance a judicial review if necessary in future: "We are also talking to people about the impact of blight on their homes if there is no decision on this proposal within a reasonable period of time."

Most Read

Body of man found in Chantry Park pond

Photos from the scene of an incident at Chantry Park Picture: SUZANNE DAY

Detectives investigate serious sexual assault of teenager in Christchurch Park

Photos from the scene of the incident at Christchurch Park Picture: OLIVER SULLIVAN

Police name two men who died in fatal car crash near railway line

The crash happened on Dullingham Road, near the railway line Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Ipswich teenager arrested for selling global superstars’ stolen music for cryptocurrency

An Ipswich teenager has been arrested by police in connection with the theft of music from international superstars Picture: DOMINIC LIPINSKI/PA WIRE

‘Watch this space’ could a KFC be opening near you?

KFC hope to open new stores in Suffolk and Essex Picture: ARCHANT

Most Read

Body of man found in Chantry Park pond

Photos from the scene of an incident at Chantry Park Picture: SUZANNE DAY

Detectives investigate serious sexual assault of teenager in Christchurch Park

Photos from the scene of the incident at Christchurch Park Picture: OLIVER SULLIVAN

Police name two men who died in fatal car crash near railway line

The crash happened on Dullingham Road, near the railway line Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Ipswich teenager arrested for selling global superstars’ stolen music for cryptocurrency

An Ipswich teenager has been arrested by police in connection with the theft of music from international superstars Picture: DOMINIC LIPINSKI/PA WIRE

‘Watch this space’ could a KFC be opening near you?

KFC hope to open new stores in Suffolk and Essex Picture: ARCHANT

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Here’s the first look at the new Ipswich police and fire station

An architects' impression of the new combined police/fire station for Princes Street in Ipswich; Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE AND CRIME COMMISSIONER

Man, 35, arrested over rape of teenager in Christchurch Park

Photos from the scene of the incident at Christchurch Park Picture: OLIVER SULLIVAN

Consultation over – but what happens next in Ipswich northern bypass saga?

Hundreds of protestors to the Ipswich Northern Bypass plans gathered in the Cornhill in Ipswich and marched to council offices at Endeavour House. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Ipswich teenager arrested for selling global superstars’ stolen music for cryptocurrency

An Ipswich teenager has been arrested by police in connection with the theft of music from international superstars Picture: DOMINIC LIPINSKI/PA WIRE

Meet the opposition: The flat cap fitting, a former Canaries captain and some lofty ambitions

Sam Nombe celebrates after putting MK Dons ahead against rivals AFC Wimbledon. Photo: PA
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists