Ipswich rail services disrupted after person hit by train

Ipswich Railway Station Picture: ARCHANT

Rail journeys between Ipswich and Norwich have been disrupted after a person was hit by a train.

Greater Anglia announced all lines were blocked immediately after the incident at about 5.30pm on Saturday.

Rail services running between the two station stations may subsequently be cancelled, delayed by up to 60 minutes or revised.

Disruption is expected until 11pm, said the rail operator.

A number of services were delayed or terminated at stations before reaching their destination.

The 5.58pm Ipswich to Peterborough was also among services cancelled due to the incident.

Journeys between London Liverpool Street and Norwich, including the 4.55pm service due in at 6.50pm, and the 6.25pm service due in at 8.27pm, had also been cancelled due to a train fault.

Greater Anglia and Network Rail apologised for the disruption.