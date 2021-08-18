News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Shell petrol station bids for revamp

Andrew Papworth

Published: 1:18 PM August 18, 2021   
An Ipswich Shell petrol station could have its underground tank replaced and an electric vehicle charging hub added as part of a revamp.

The garage in Norwich Road, Whitehouse has applied for planning permission to remove its underground tanks and replace them with two new ones.

Each tank would have an 80,000-litre storage capacity.

If approved, four new electric vehicle charging points would also be created, with the air and water bay moved.

Documents submitted to Ipswich Borough Council on behalf of Shell said: "Speed, availability and the reliability of charging infrastructure are currently the biggest potential deterrents to buying an electric car.

"Shell believes this could be changed with better access to recharging options, better suited to the needs of customers and their lifestyles.

"By installing high-powered, fast chargers at Shell sites countrywide, Shell is helping electric vehicle drivers to travel long distances confidently and with ease."

