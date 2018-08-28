Unpaid work for teenager who bit passenger and police officer on train

A teenager will have to carry out unpaid work for biting a rail passenger and police officer on a train between Ipswich and Norwich.

Marcus Haxell, of Rede Way, Great Cornard, bit Andrew Barrow’s arm and finger, and punched his face, when he attempted to break up a dispute between the 18-year-old and his male travelling companion on the 9.47pm train on Sunday, August 5.

Police boarded at Stowmarket, where Haxell began hyperventilating and refused to leave the carriage, until suddenly becoming alert and biting Pc Donna Jackson on the leg when officers tried to restrain him.

He admitted the assaults before magistrates as solicitor David Allan told them the teen had long-term mental health issues, which had contributed to his behaviour and had only begun to be addressed since the incident.

Haxell must complete 60 hours of unpaid work, attend up to 25 rehabilitation activity days, and pay £100 compensation to each victim.