E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Updated

Road closed after motorcycle and car crash at busy Ipswich roundabout

PUBLISHED: 07:55 10 March 2020 | UPDATED: 08:53 10 March 2020

Emergency services at the scene of a collision between a car and a motorcycle Picture: ARCHANT

Emergency services at the scene of a collision between a car and a motorcycle Picture: ARCHANT

Archant

Emergency services are currently at the scene of a collision between a motorcycle and a car near the Ipswich Novotel.

The scene of the crash at the Novotel in Ipswich. Picture: ARCHANTThe scene of the crash at the Novotel in Ipswich. Picture: ARCHANT

Police were called at 7.28am to reports of the crash at the roundabout in Grafton Way, near Cardinal Park, which involved two vehicles and is currently blocking the road.

The motorcyclist is understood to have suffered some injuries in the collision, but the extent of any injuries currently remains unknown.

Both the ambulance service and police are at the scene of the collision.

Huge delays are being reported in the area as a result of the incident.

Emergency services at the scene of a collision between a car and a motorcycle Picture: ARCHANTEmergency services at the scene of a collision between a car and a motorcycle Picture: ARCHANT

Stay with us for updates.

Most Read

First coronavirus case in Suffolk confirmed

An NHS poster warning people about coronavirus Picture: Tim Goode/PA Wire

Suffolk coronavirus patient recently returned from Italy, officials confirm

The Department of Health and Social Care has confirmed five new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) in the east of England Picture: PHILIP TOSCANO/PA WIRE

‘Inspiration to us all’: Mass of tributes after death of ‘charismatic’ teacher

Tributes have been paid after the death of Dinorah Souto, head of Spanish at Copleston High School in Ipswich. Picture: COPLESTON HIGH SCHOOL

Why this family is packing up life in Ipswich for a gap year in south east Asia

Amy and John Clarke looking at the map with their kids Finley, Caitlin and William Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

College friends to open dream cafe in home town

Owners of The Crescent Cafe in Felixstowe, Lewis Clarke and Daniel Ward Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Most Read

First coronavirus case in Suffolk confirmed

An NHS poster warning people about coronavirus Picture: Tim Goode/PA Wire

Suffolk coronavirus patient recently returned from Italy, officials confirm

The Department of Health and Social Care has confirmed five new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) in the east of England Picture: PHILIP TOSCANO/PA WIRE

‘Inspiration to us all’: Mass of tributes after death of ‘charismatic’ teacher

Tributes have been paid after the death of Dinorah Souto, head of Spanish at Copleston High School in Ipswich. Picture: COPLESTON HIGH SCHOOL

Why this family is packing up life in Ipswich for a gap year in south east Asia

Amy and John Clarke looking at the map with their kids Finley, Caitlin and William Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

College friends to open dream cafe in home town

Owners of The Crescent Cafe in Felixstowe, Lewis Clarke and Daniel Ward Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Road closed after motorcycle and car crash at busy Ipswich roundabout

Emergency services at the scene of a collision between a car and a motorcycle Picture: ARCHANT

Suffolk coronavirus patient recently returned from Italy, officials confirm

The Department of Health and Social Care has confirmed five new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) in the east of England Picture: PHILIP TOSCANO/PA WIRE

Family ‘sick to stomach’ as NHS calls TV report of son’s death a ‘malarkey’

Henry Curtis-Williams, who died in 2016 Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

Restoration work starts at the Old Post Office on Ipswich Cornhill

Work has finally started on renewing the Old Post Office on Ipswich Cornhill. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Watch Ipswich Town starlet Dobra’s Maradona-esque solo goal in Under 23s’ draw at Cardiff

Armando Dobra in action during Town's 1-0 defeat against Coventry City at Portman Road Photo: ROSS HALLS
Drive 24