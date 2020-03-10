Updated
Road closed after motorcycle and car crash at busy Ipswich roundabout
PUBLISHED: 07:55 10 March 2020 | UPDATED: 08:53 10 March 2020
Archant
Emergency services are currently at the scene of a collision between a motorcycle and a car near the Ipswich Novotel.
The scene of the crash at the Novotel in Ipswich. Picture: ARCHANT
Police were called at 7.28am to reports of the crash at the roundabout in Grafton Way, near Cardinal Park, which involved two vehicles and is currently blocking the road.
The motorcyclist is understood to have suffered some injuries in the collision, but the extent of any injuries currently remains unknown.
Both the ambulance service and police are at the scene of the collision.
Huge delays are being reported in the area as a result of the incident.
Emergency services at the scene of a collision between a car and a motorcycle Picture: ARCHANT
Stay with us for updates.