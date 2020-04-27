Ipswich nurse praises offer of free wills for NHS staff and key workers

An Ipswich nurse has praised a legal company for offering free wills to all NHS staff and key workers, saying it has given her “peace of mind” should anything happen to her.

Phillipa Hawkins works at the Derby Road Practice as an advanced nurse practitioner, having previously worked in Ipswich Hospital’s accident and emergency department.

“It is inevitable that you start thinking about your own death when you’re surrounded by so much of it as a nurse,” she said.

“No-one thinks it will happen to them, but we don’t always have time to sort these things out and it is never a priority on someone’s list when you’re healthy.”

Ms Hawkins is a single mum and said this offer has brought her the peace of mind that if anything were to happen, her daughter would be provided for.

As an NHS worker, she said she has seen the pressure grieving families are under if no will is in place when a loved one dies.

With the Covid-19 crisis, she said now is a better time than ever to make the important arrangements.

Sarah Williams is chief executive of Accord Legal Services and has been passionate about wills for many years, which is why she decided to offer her services - worth £200 a time - for free.

“It is humbling that so many of these people feel they are at risk,” she said.

“I knew I wanted to help NHS staff and key workers, so I approached the Norfolk and Norwich University Foundation Trust and now I’m also dealing with East of England Ambulance Service.

“Now it’s a time where people do feel the immediacy more and do feel at risk enough to want to do it.”

Workers across the country have since taken up the offer from the Merseyside-based company and Ms Williams says she has been inundated by requests.

Mason Fitzgerald, deputy chief executive and director of strategic partnerships at the Norfolk and Suffolk Foundation Trust, said: “We are grateful to all the businesses and individuals, including Accord Legal Services, who have contacted us to generously offer a wide range of benefits to NHS staff.

“As soon as these offers come to our attention, we make staff aware through our regular updates.

“All offers of support are much appreciated.”

You can get in touch with Accord by calling them on 0843 5065115 or by emailing them.