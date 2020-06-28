E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Ipswich nurse working on coronavirus frontline given Deliveroo gold card

PUBLISHED: 15:57 28 June 2020 | UPDATED: 15:57 28 June 2020

Iesha Hines, who is a nurse at Ipswich Hospital and has been awarded the Deliveroo gold card for her incredible work. Picture: IESHA HINES

Iesha Hines, who is a nurse at Ipswich Hospital and has been awarded the Deliveroo gold card for her incredible work. Picture: IESHA HINES

IESHA HINES

A nurse at Ipswich Hospital who didn’t see her children for more than 12 weeks has been given a Deliveroo gold card for her heroic efforts on the coronavirus frontline.

Deliveroo is giving away 10 gold cards – worth £1,000 – to frontline healthcare and community heroes who have worked tirelessly during Covid-19.

Iesha Hines, a nurse at Ipswich Hospital has been awarded one after being nominated by her mum and sister-in-law for her ongoing inspirational work to support and care for the vulnerable.

Iesha, 28, who qualified as a nurse last September, said: “As a nurse within the NHS I have been working full time to care for some of the patients most severely affected by Covid-19, alongside an exceptional team.

“For me, the hardest part of this has been isolating completely from my two small children for almost 12 weeks, who I have recently been reunited with.

“I was delighted to be kindly nominated by my sister-in-law and mum for the Deliveroo gold card amongst so many incredible people who have helped out during this crisis and I never expected to win. So I was over the moon to find out I had been selected and I am incredibly grateful to Deliveroo for their amazing and kind generosity!

“This will provide us with no end of help, particularly in light of our upcoming house move.”

When asked what she was most looking forward to ordering on Deliveroo, Iesha said that she couldn’t wait to treat her kids to a KFC.

Most Read

Driver told his 28-year-old Volvo can no longer be used as a taxi

John Winlow with his 28-year-old Volvo - which Ipswich Borough Council says is too old to be used as a taxi. Picture: JOHN WINLOW

Man understood to have died after falling from third floor flat in Ipswich

Police at the scene of the incident at a block of flats off Duke Street, Ipswich Picture: BRAD JONES

Fears over camping equipment chain Go Outdoors

The Go Outdoor store in Anglian Retail Park, Ipswich Picture: GOOGLEMAPS

Tragedy as dad, 35, with unborn baby on the way dies from coronavirus

Chinedu Ekwunife lived in Ipswich with his wife Lotachi and daughter Chimamanda. Picture: EKWUNIFE FAMILY

Two arrested on suspicion of murder after man falls from balcony in Ipswich

A murder investigation has been launched after a man fell from three storeys to his death in Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

