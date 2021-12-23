Man taken to hospital after flat fire in Ipswich street

Updated

One person has been rescued from a house fire in Ipswich and given first aid by firefighters on the scene - Credit: Google Maps

A man was rescued from a flat fire in Ipswich last night and was given first aid at the scene.

Emergency services were called to the blaze in a ground floor flat in Austin Street just before 6.10pm, Wednesday, December 22.

Crews were also called to a second flat fire in Ipswich overnight where one person was also rescued from a property in Valley Road.

Speaking about the blaze in Austin Street, a spokesman for Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service said: "On arrival crews discovered a small fire in a bottom floor flat.

"The fire was quickly extinguished and the incident was made safe.

"One casualty was rescued by crews and given first aid."

An East of England Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “An ambulance attended a house fire in Austin Street in Ipswich just after 7.15pm yesterday.

"An adult man was transported to Ipswich Hospital for further assessment and care.”

A 'stop' call was made at 6.48pm by the fire service.

Appliances from Ipswich East and Princes Street attended the blaze.



