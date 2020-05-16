Where can you shop in Ipswich this weekend?

Where can you shop in Ipswich this weekend?

Which shops are open in Ipswich this weekend now the UK-wide coronavirus lockdown has been eased?

The Range, Home Bargains and The Food Warehouse are all open at Suffolk Retail Park

The government unveiled a new slogan of “stay alert” to the virus on Sunday, with more businesses given the green light to reopen in a bid to get the economy moving again.

The Marks & Spencer Food Hall is open in Ipswich town centre

So where can you shop in Ipswich right now?

All of Ipswich's B&M shops are currently open

Supermarkets

Major supermarkets have continued trading during the lockdown, with social distancing measures and ‘Covid-secure’ regulations now in place to keep staff and shoppers safe.

Tesco, Morrisons, Sainsbury’s, Asda, Lidl, Aldi, Waitrose, Marks and Spencer Food Halls and Iceland have all remained open, as well as smaller shops like Tesco Express and Sainsbury’s Local.

Wilko and Savers have both remained open throughout lockdown, selling essential household items and toiletries.

Ipswich Market has returned to Princes Street

The Food Warehouse at Suffolk Retail Park is also open on Saturdays.

You will be able to visit Ipswich’s Tavern Street Poundland from May 18, but the shop remains closed for this weekend.

Retail parks

At Suffolk Retail Park, The Range and Halfords are still open for business.

Butchers are staying open during lockdown

At Anglia Retail Park, The Range and B&M Home Store remain open.

And at Martlesham Heath Retail Park, Home Bargains, Pets at Home, Marks and Spencer and Screwfix are open to customers. Toolstation is open for click and collect customers only.

B&M shops at the Eastgate shopping Centre, Interchange Retail Park and Felixstowe Road are all open.

Ipswich’s John Lewis, at Futura Park, is closed until further notice, but the Waitrose at the same location remains open for business.

Garden centres have started to open again - but with strict social distancing measures in place

Takeaways and restaurants

If you are after a kebab, pizza or fish and chips, you can find a list of Ipswich’s takeaways with five-star ratings from the Food Standards Agency here. Some of these takeaways are only offering deliveries.

Delivery services from McDonald’s Cardinal Park are available to those within a 1.5mile radius. Drive thru at KFC in Cardinal Park is open, Costa Coffee at Ipswich’s Euro Retail Park has a click and collect service, while Starbucks in West End Road is open for collection and delivery, and Burger King’s drive-thru in West End Road is open as well.

Local chains such as Westgate Street’s Love Thy Burger are also open for collection and delivery.

M and M Pharmacy in St Matthews Street has adapted its premises to the new social distancing guidelines

Ipswich Market

Now hosting four stalls, Ipswich’s market in Princes Street is now open with social distancing measures in place at each stall.

Shoppers can get fish, fruit and veg, bread and other basic foods in one place.

Halfords in Ipswich is open for business

Butchers

Service for local food shops as continued almost uninterrupted during the lockdown, with butchers, fishmongers and greengrocers adapting to comply with social distancing measures, additional hygiene regulations and asking customers to queue before entering.

Colin Steward, of PJ Mickelsen and Sons in Woodbridge Road, said: “We always get a lot of support but we have had a lot of customers from supermarkets saying how they can tell the difference now they’re getting meat from a small butchers.

“People can get into a rat race when time is short and they end up at supermarkets, but they are coming back to support us and the greengrocers, and the bakeries.

Asked whether he thought it would be busier this weekend now some restrictions have been relaxed, he added: “It’s difficult, because some people will go back to the supermarkets, but not while there’s a massive queue. People don’t like the queues.”

Garden centres

Garden centres also opened on May 13, with reports of sensible shoppers keeping distances and following all the ‘Covid-secure’ regulations rolled out by the government this week.

As well as the B&M Home and Garden centre open in Felixstowe Road, Bourne Bridge Garden Supplies in Wherstead Road is also open.

Laurel Farm Garden Centre in Henley Road is still selling fruit, vegetables and hot drinks but is not fully open.

And Victoria Nurseries, in Kettlebaston Way, is also open to customers and delivery, with NHS staff getting priority deliveries.

Pharmacies

Pharmacies across Suffolk have continued serving customers in need – you can find your nearest one here.

Boots branches are also open across Ipswich. However some products, such as paracetamol, are still subject to purchase limits.

• Did you see somewhere else open this weekend in Ipswich? Let us know and we can add it to our list.