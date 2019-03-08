Ipswich among disadvantaged areas to see government school funding boost

Suffolk GCSE pupils are offered tuition at the University of Suffolk as part of government Opportunity Area funding Picture: GREGG BROWN

Ipswich school pupils are set to benefit from an additional £18million in funding thanks to a scheme aiming to help the UK's most disadvantaged areas.

The funding comes as part of the government's Opportunity Areas programme, which has so far seen £72m invested in literacy, maths, attendance and post-16 options.

The scheme has already seen benefits in the town, with 240 Saturday maths classes for 75 pupils who require additional tuition having seen GCSE predicted grades rise by 1.3.

Now entering its fourth year, it is hoped the scheme will help continue to support the town's children and continue free bus travel and food for disadvantaged year 11 pupils.

Other areas benefitting from the funding include Norwich and Fenland and East Cambridgeshire.

Education secretary Gavin Williamson MP said: "Ability is evenly spread across the country, but opportunity isn't. We're determined to put right the wrongs of places left behind and see the Opportunity Area programme grow - helping local leaders and schools to tackle some of the greatest challenges young people face.

"It's not just about what happens now in these 12 areas but the impact these projects will have on future generations and paving the way for them to overcome obstacles to success."

The scheme also helps to aid teacher training and recruitment, with the University of Suffolk offering work experience, volunteering and paid tutoring opportunities and experience programmes for undergraduates in the county.