Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 11°C

min temp: 1°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Ipswich classrooms boosted by £1m pot to develop teacher skills

PUBLISHED: 16:27 12 February 2019

Richard Lister said feedback from teachers was that the Ipswich Opportunity Area scheme was a 'breath of fresh air'. Picture: GREGG BROWN

Richard Lister said feedback from teachers was that the Ipswich Opportunity Area scheme was a 'breath of fresh air'. Picture: GREGG BROWN

More than £1million of government cash is being pumped into the training and development of teachers in Ipswich, it has been revealed.

Castle Hill principal Gemma Andrews said it was a Castle Hill principal Gemma Andrews said it was a "once in a lifetime" investment for Ipswich schools. Picture: GREGG BROWN

Ipswich was one of 12 places in the UK designated ‘opportunity areas’ by the Department for Education – areas where targeted work to improve all aspects of education were outlined.

The scheme has been underway for a year, with a dedicated pot of £1m being put into Ipswich for career progression and workforce development on top of other funding pots.

Richard Lister, chairman of the Ipswich Opportunity Area board, said: “The workforce development funding is just one way the opportunity area is making Ipswich a great place to be a teacher with bespoke training that will raise pupil grades and aspirations.

“Headteachers have told us this project is a breath of fresh air and transformative for their schools’ professional development.

“Bringing headteachers and staff together in supportive forums like this also gives the project a lasting legacy by strengthening networks to share best practice, expertise and resources so Ipswich’s pupils get the best chance to fulfil their potential.”

Each of the 53 schools and colleges in the opportunity area have been awarded between £10,000 and £50,000 depending on their staffing levels, to spend on workforce development.

Opportunity area chiefs said the aim is for the cash to supplement schools’ own staff development programmes rather than replace them.

The workforce development aims to improve the skills and career progression of staff, help them to inspire youngsters in their learning and support recruitment and retention of teaching staff.

Gemma Andrews, principal at Castle Hill Infant and Junior Schools, said: “We are proud at Castle Hill at looking at what do children nationally and internationally need – where is the best practice and we want that for the children in our school.

“This gives us the ability to find that best practice and bring it to Castle Hill.”

Ms Andrews said the opportunity area was “massively significant”, and added: “I see that this is almost a once in a lifetime opportunity to get some real investment in our staff, and investment in our school to ensure that children are on that national stage.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

It’s official - Ipswich is to get a new luxury fashion store

Could this be these empty shops in the Buttermarket be the site of a new fashion store? Picture: Jessica Hill

Lollipop man admits to setting up camera in school’s disabled toilets

Ipswich Magistrates Court

Man found dead after being stabbed in the back

Castle Park was still accessible, with Essex Police cars and officers blocking the entrance to Ryegate Road Picture: JAKE FOXFORD

‘This could have killed her’ - Five-year-old girl suffers serious allergic reaction to Center Parcs meal

Katie Mowles with her husband Tom, daughter Daisy and son Jasper at Center Parcs Elveden Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Teenager has phone snatched from town bus stop

A woman had her phone snatched as she waited at a bus stop in Ipswich Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Most Read

Cinema wars in Norwich as ticket prices are cut by nearly half

Prices have been slashed at major cinemas in Norwich Photo : Steve Adams

‘I have a needle, I will stab you’: Drama as police use batons to disarm Norfolk shoplifter

Rebecca Wilson was jailed for 16 months for possession of a bladed article, theft from shops and threatening behaviour. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Motorcyclist in critical condition after medical episode while riding

Police shut Yaxham Road at the junction with Cutthroat Lane after a motorcyclist had a medical episode while riding. Pic: Archant.

More underground tours to Norwich’s own Diagon Alley announced

Weird Norfolk feature looking at the underground street beneath the KindaKafe in Norwich. Picture: Nick Butcher

‘I am absolutely devastated’ - Owner of second hand shop to shut store

Second hand store Shabby Chiq in King Street, Great Yarmouth, will close at the end of the week. Picture: Joseph Norton

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Van driver says he did not see who got into his vehicle on day of Tavis Spencer-Aitkens’ death

Tavis Spencer-Aitkens Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

The Band – who says men can’t enjoy the great sounds of Take That?

The music of Take That comes to life in The Band, Photo: Matt Crockett

Funeral director to carry defibrillator in hearse

Greg Taylor, who owns G. M. Taylor Funeral Directors has bought the defibrillator out of his own money. Picture: ARCHANT

Winner of our £1,000 giveaway competition revealed

Mary Brown couldn't beleive it when she found out she won £1000 Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Everything you need to know about fostering a dog

Could you look after a dog for the weekend? Picture: RSPCA SUFFOLK EAST AND IPSWICH
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists