Weather warning for strong winds on Tuesday - Orwell Bridge being 'monitored'

The weather warning is in place for Suffolk on Tuesday, January 14

High winds with gusts of up to 60mph are expected to batter Suffolk this week - and Highways England chiefs say if they are strong enough, the Orwell Bridge may have to close.

Highways England can close the bridge in cases of high winds

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for wind covering most of the east, south and west coasts of England on Tuesday.

Now Highways England bosses have said if wind speeds are strong enough, the Orwell Bridge may close.

They will be closely monitored over the next few days.

The Orwell Bridge is prone to closures in high winds, and is typically closed whenever winds reach Highways England's limit of 50mph.

The Orwell Bridge is covered by a Met Office yellow weather warning for wind on Tuesday, January 14

Weatherquest forecaster Dan Holley tweeted to say: "Southerly winds will strengthen during Monday, with gusts 45-55mph late afternoon into the evening, accompanied by some squally bursts of rain.

"Another round of strong winds on Tuesday, with gusts of 45-55mph (locally 60mph) during the afternoon/evening/night."

The Met Office warning states that delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport are likely.

There may also be disruption for drivers of high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges, and it's possible that some people may experience short term loss of power.

The warning states: "Southwesterly winds are expected to strengthen across much of England and Wales during Tuesday afternoon and evening.

"Gusts of 40mph to 50mph are expected quite widely inland, with exposed coasts and hills having gusts of around 60mph, perhaps locally 70mph.

"Heavy rain may be an additional hazard in places.

"Winds will ease from the west during Tuesday night."