E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Breaking

Weather warning for strong winds on Tuesday - Orwell Bridge being 'monitored'

PUBLISHED: 11:03 12 January 2020 | UPDATED: 12:17 12 January 2020

The weather warning is in place for Suffolk on Tuesday, January 14 Picture: PA/ KIRSTY WIGGLESWORTH

The weather warning is in place for Suffolk on Tuesday, January 14 Picture: PA/ KIRSTY WIGGLESWORTH

Archant

High winds with gusts of up to 60mph are expected to batter Suffolk this week - and Highways England chiefs say if they are strong enough, the Orwell Bridge may have to close.

Highways England can close the bridge in cases of high winds Picture: ARCHANTHighways England can close the bridge in cases of high winds Picture: ARCHANT

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for wind covering most of the east, south and west coasts of England on Tuesday.

Now Highways England bosses have said if wind speeds are strong enough, the Orwell Bridge may close.

They will be closely monitored over the next few days.

The Orwell Bridge is prone to closures in high winds, and is typically closed whenever winds reach Highways England's limit of 50mph.

The Orwell Bridge is covered by a Met Office yellow weather warning for wind on Tuesday, January 14 Picture: ARCHANTThe Orwell Bridge is covered by a Met Office yellow weather warning for wind on Tuesday, January 14 Picture: ARCHANT

Weatherquest forecaster Dan Holley tweeted to say: "Southerly winds will strengthen during Monday, with gusts 45-55mph late afternoon into the evening, accompanied by some squally bursts of rain.

"Another round of strong winds on Tuesday, with gusts of 45-55mph (locally 60mph) during the afternoon/evening/night."

The Met Office warning states that delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport are likely.

There may also be disruption for drivers of high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges, and it's possible that some people may experience short term loss of power.

The warning states: "Southwesterly winds are expected to strengthen across much of England and Wales during Tuesday afternoon and evening.

"Gusts of 40mph to 50mph are expected quite widely inland, with exposed coasts and hills having gusts of around 60mph, perhaps locally 70mph.

"Heavy rain may be an additional hazard in places.

"Winds will ease from the west during Tuesday night."

Most Read

Explosion at Felixstowe docks shakes homes seven miles away

Explosion at Felixstowe docks Picture: TRACEY HUMPHREYS

Police name A14 crash victim

A man has died following a collision on the A14 at Sproughton Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

WATCH: Dramatic footage captures explosion and fireball at Felixstowe docks

Video has captured the moment of an explosion at Felixstowe docks Picture: TRACEY HUMPHREYS

Lane reopens after collision on A14 caused long delays on Orwell Bridge

A rolling road block on the A14 has caused long delays over the Orwell Bridge. Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Dad found four-year-old son dead after mother killed herself, inquest told

The scene in Park Avenue, Newmarket Picture: JOE GIDDENS/PA WIRE

Most Read

Explosion at Felixstowe docks shakes homes seven miles away

Explosion at Felixstowe docks Picture: TRACEY HUMPHREYS

Police name A14 crash victim

A man has died following a collision on the A14 at Sproughton Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

WATCH: Dramatic footage captures explosion and fireball at Felixstowe docks

Video has captured the moment of an explosion at Felixstowe docks Picture: TRACEY HUMPHREYS

Lane reopens after collision on A14 caused long delays on Orwell Bridge

A rolling road block on the A14 has caused long delays over the Orwell Bridge. Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Dad found four-year-old son dead after mother killed herself, inquest told

The scene in Park Avenue, Newmarket Picture: JOE GIDDENS/PA WIRE

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Weather warning for strong winds on Tuesday – Orwell Bridge being ‘monitored’

The weather warning is in place for Suffolk on Tuesday, January 14 Picture: PA/ KIRSTY WIGGLESWORTH

Men quizzed by police after attack at Ipswich house

A police cordon has been set up outside a house in Ranelagh Road in Ipswich Picture: EMILY TOWNSEND

New plans for empty shop in Ipswich town centre revealed

The shop in St Peters Street has stood empty for more than a year - but could be set to become a tea room Picture: ADAM GRAY

FA Vase review: Historic Stow march into last 16, but it’s heartache for Woodbridge and Kirkley....

Matt Blake celebrates his goal against Glebe. Photo: HOGAN COBBOLD

£70 fine to be introduced for failure to report council tax changes

Ipswich Borough Council leader David Ellesmere said people were
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists