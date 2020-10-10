Flooding closes lane of the A14 across Orwell Bridge
PUBLISHED: 16:43 10 October 2020 | UPDATED: 16:43 10 October 2020
One lane of the A14 westbound is currently closed across the Orwell Bridge following flooding.
Lane 2 is closed between junctions J57 Ipswich East and J56 Ipswich Docks.
Highways England said that its contractors were currently on the scene helping to clear the road.
Suffolk police are also in attendance.
Traffic is said to be heavy across the bridge as a result of the closure.
