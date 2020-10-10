E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Flooding closes lane of the A14 across Orwell Bridge

PUBLISHED: 16:43 10 October 2020 | UPDATED: 16:43 10 October 2020

One lane of the westbound A14 across the Orwell Bridge is closed due to flooding. Stock image Picture: GREGG BROWN

One lane of the westbound A14 across the Orwell Bridge is closed due to flooding. Stock image Picture: GREGG BROWN

Archant

One lane of the A14 westbound is currently closed across the Orwell Bridge following flooding.

Lane 2 is closed between junctions J57 Ipswich East and J56 Ipswich Docks.

Highways England said that its contractors were currently on the scene helping to clear the road.

You may also want to watch:

Suffolk police are also in attendance.

Traffic is said to be heavy across the bridge as a result of the closure.

MORE: Showers forecast for Suffolk over the weekend

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ipswich Star. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Historic shelter wrecked in seafront fire

Fire caused severe damage to the historic shelter on Felixstowe prom Picture: RICHARD CORNWELL

Flooding closes lane of the A14 across Orwell Bridge

One lane of the westbound A14 across the Orwell Bridge is closed due to flooding. Stock image Picture: GREGG BROWN

‘This isn’t the end’ - what next for BBC Radio Suffolk’s Foz?

Stephen Foster is leaving BBC Radio Suffolk next year Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Unusual home with stunning 1960s design - yours for £825k

This stunning five-bedroom house in Lower Ufford is on the market for £825,000 Picture: THE MODERN HOUSE

Don’t miss this big foodie event at Trinity Park

Inside the farmers market at Trinity Park Picture: Suffolk Agricultural Association