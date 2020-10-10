Flooding closes lane of the A14 across Orwell Bridge

One lane of the westbound A14 across the Orwell Bridge is closed due to flooding. Stock image Picture: GREGG BROWN Archant

One lane of the A14 westbound is currently closed across the Orwell Bridge following flooding.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Lane 2 is closed between junctions J57 Ipswich East and J56 Ipswich Docks.

Highways England said that its contractors were currently on the scene helping to clear the road.

You may also want to watch:

Suffolk police are also in attendance.

Traffic is said to be heavy across the bridge as a result of the closure.

MORE: Showers forecast for Suffolk over the weekend