Free arcade games exhibition heading to Ipswich on Saturday

PUBLISHED: 11:31 10 January 2020 | UPDATED: 11:38 10 January 2020

The Cornhill in Ipswich regularly plays host to community events Picture: PAUL GEATER

The Cornhill in Ipswich regularly plays host to community events Picture: PAUL GEATER

A series of action-packed arcade games are heading to Ipswich town centre tomorrow in a free event organised by the council.

A joint initiative by Ipswich Borough Council and Ipswich Central will be taking over the Cornhill for several hours on Saturday with their Outdoor Winter Arcade exhibition.

Organisers have promised plenty of activities - including arcade classics whack-a-mole, a virtual reality rollercoaster and a Manx TT motorbike racing simulator.

Keeping in line with the winter theme, a snowboard simulator will be also be set up.

The event is being held on the Cornhill from 10am-3pm, with all activities and games being free of charge.

Max Stocker, of Ipswich Borough Council, said the event had been designed to attract people of all ages.

Mr Stocker said: "We have put this event on to bring people into the town centre so they don't feel flat after Christmas."

