Last chance to see a Christmas panto

Wicked Queen Atomic (Natasha Hamilton) with henchman Stevi Ritchie in the Ipswich Regent panto Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs Photo: PAUL CLAPP Paul Clapp

With the Christmas season now truly underway there is still time to see some festive fun at an Ipswich pantomime – here are the shows that are still on offer.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Snow White at the Ipswich Regent

Wednesday, December 26 at 12pm – 247 tickets remaining: three front stalls, 66 rear stalls and 178 circle seats.

Thursday, December 27 at 5pm – 187 tickets remaining: one front stalls, 44 rear stalls and 142 circle seats.

Friday, December 28 at 12pm – 310 tickets remaining: two front stalls, 111 rear stalls and 197 circle seats.

Friday, December 28 at 7pm – 186 tickets remaining: two front stalls and 184 rear stalls.

Saturday, December 29 at 12pm – 151 tickets remaining: three front stalls and 148 rear stalls.

Saturday, December 29 at 5pm – 175 tickets remaining: two front stalls and 173 rear stalls.

Sunday, December 30 at 12pm – 318 tickets remaining: 177 rear stalls and 141 circle seats.

Sunday, December 30 at 5pm – 208 tickets remaining: six front stalls and 202 rear stalls.

Wednesday, January 2 at 11am – 191 tickets remaining: 60 front stalls, 111 rear stalls and 20 box seats.

Wednesday, January 2 at 4pm – 177 tickets remaining: 18 front stalls, 147 rear stalls and 12 box seats.

Ticket availability was checked on Wednesday, December 26.

For more information and to book click here.

Cinderella – the Rock ‘n’ Roll panto at the Wolsey Theatre

Wednesday, December 26 at 2.30pm – SOLD OUT

Wednesday, December 26 at 7.30pm – SOLD OUT

Thursday, December 27 at 2.30pm – six tickets.

Thursday, December 27 at 7.30pm – three tickets.

Friday, December 28 at 2.30pm – one ticket.

Friday, December 28 at 7.30pm – five tickets.

Saturday, December 29 at 7.30pm – SOLD OUT

Sunday, December 30 at 2.30pm – two tickets.

Sunday, December 30 at 7.30pm – seven tickets.

Monday, December 31 at 11.30am – two tickets.

Wednesday, January 2 at 2.30pm – five tickets.

Wednesday, January 2 at 7.30pm – two tickets.

Thursday, January 3 at 2.30pm – five tickets.

Thursday, January 3 at 7.30pm – eight tickets.

Friday, January 4 at 5pm – six tickets.

Friday, January 4 at 9pm – seven tickets.

Saturday, January 5 at 2.30pm – one ticket.

Saturday, January 5 at 7.30pm – three tickets.

Monday, January 7 at 7.30pm – nine tickets.

Tuesday, January 8 at 2.30pm – 56 tickets.

Tuesday, January 8 at 7.30pm – seven tickets.

Wednesday, January 9 at 1.30pm – nine tickets.

Wednesday, January 9 at 7.30pm – 15 tickets.

Thursday, January 10 at 1.30pm – 121 tickets.

Thursday, January 10 at 7.30pm – six tickets.

Friday, January 11 at 5pm – 10 tickets.

Friday, January 11 at 9pm – 11 tickets.

Saturday, January 12 at 2.30pm – four tickets.

Saturday, Janury 12 at 7.30pm – one ticket.

Tuesday, January 15 at 7.30pm – 19 tickets.

Wednesday,January 16 at 1.30pm – three tickets.

Wednesday,January 16 at 7.30pm – 25 tickets.

Thursday, January 17 at 7.30pm – SOLD OUT

Friday, January 18 at 5pm – seven tickets.

Friday, January 18 at 9pm – 32 tickets.

Saturday, January 19 at 2.30pm – five tickets.

Saturday, January 19 at 7.30pm – five tickets.

Tuesday, January 22 at 1.30pm – four tickets.

Tuesday, January 22 at 7.30pm – 73 tickets.

Wednesday, January 23 at 7.30pm – 68 tickets.

Thursday, January 24 at 1.30pm – 57 tickets.

Thursday, January 24 at 7.30pm – 82 tickets.

Friday, January 25 at 5pm – 35 tickets.

Friday, January 25 at 9pm – 125 tickets.

Saturday, January 26 at 2.30pm – four tickets.

Saturday, January 26 at 7.30pm – eight tickets.

Tuesday, January 29 at 7.30pm –113 tickets.

Wednesday, January 30 at 1.30pm – two tickets.

Wednesday, January 30 at 7.30pm – 113 tickets.

Thursday, January 31 at 1.30pm – 79 tickets.

Thursday, January 31 at 7.30pm – 137 tickets.

Friday, February 1 at 5pm – 101 tickets.

Friday, February 1 at 9pm – 105 tickets.

Saturday, February 2 at 2.30pm – four tickets.

Saturday, February 2 at 7.30pm – four tickets.

Ticket availability was checked on Wednesday, December 26.

For more information or to book click here.

Read our review of the Regents Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs here.