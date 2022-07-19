Fire crews tackling 'well alight' allotments and grass fire in Ipswich

A number of fire engines are in attendance to a field fire in Ipswich - Credit: Monique Louise Paternoster

Firefighters are currently tackling a large field fire near a park in Ipswich.

Crews were called to the fire near Westbourne Park near Bramford Lane at about 4.30pm today (July 19).

A spokeswoman for Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service said: "Crews are tackling an area of allotment and grass that is well alight near Westbourne Park."

Large amounts of smoke can be seen coming off the fire.

People are being asked to avoid the area.