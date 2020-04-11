E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Council thanks public for using Ipswich parks for permitted exercise

PUBLISHED: 19:00 11 April 2020

Park rangers have thanked people for observing the rules while exercising in Ipswich parks. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Park rangers have thanked people for observing the rules while exercising in Ipswich parks. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

Council officials in Ipswich have thanked park users in the town for obeying rules about using open spaces only to exercise – and treating parks staff with respect.

There were fears earlier this week that a fine bank holiday weekend would encourage people to use the parks for other reasons – including meeting up with friends and having picnics or drinking.

However after appeals through our newspapers and websites, park rangers reported there were very few people in parks who were not there for exercise as is permitted under the government instructions during the coronavirus crisis.

More on the coronavirus crisis

A spokesman said: “The rangers have said that the parks have been very quiet today. Clearly the vast majority of people in Ipswich are abiding by the guidelines and those going to the parks are doing so to exercise in line with what the government has said.

“There were some incidents last week that caused us concern – but we have seen very few problems so far this weekend despite the very nice weather. Our rangers have said that people who are exercising in the parks have been waving to them and shouting thanks for their work. That is very good to hear.”

Earlier in the week there had been some reports that rangers had been abused and sworn at when they challenged people who were picnicking or drinking with friends in the park.

The borough has made it clear that it does not want to close any of its parks because it sees them as vital resources for people to take exercise, particularly those people who live in flats or in very small houses who have no garden in which to enjoy the fine spring weather.

Weather forecasts suggests that Saturday was the last really warm and sunny day of the bank holiday weekend with the possibility of thunderstorms on Sunday and a dramatic fall in temperatures by Monday – so the temptation to use the parks for things other than taking exercise is not likely to be so strong.

However park rangers will continue to patrol them to ensure that users are following government rules about social distancing and taking exercise – and the council is hoping that people are getting the message and will carrying on using the town’s open spaces in line with government requirements.

Most Read

Patient in 20s among latest patients to die after contracting coronavirus

Nick Hulme, chief executive of ESNEFT, confirmed the deaths of the coronavirus patients Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN/PA WIRE

Ipswich man allegedly flouted coronavirus rules multiple times in three days

Officers requested a man to return to his home after he was found to be in Granville Street a number of times without a reasonable excuse Picture: GOOGLE

‘Wonderful father’ dies from coronavirus aged 73

Tributes have been paid to Mike Fish after he died from coronavirus, aged 73. Picture: COURTESY OF FAMILY

‘He was the epitome of kindness’ – Family pays tribute to Suffolk GP who died after contracting coronavirus

Family pays tribute to Dr Fayez Ayache who has tragically died after contracting coronavirus. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘We couldn’t say goodbye’ – Family distraught after dad, 62, dies day after showing coronavirus symptoms

Dean Greenaway, who died after contracting Covid-19, pictured with his daughter Kayleigh (left), son Jamie and partner of 24 years Michelle. Picture: MICHELLE JOYCE

Drive 24