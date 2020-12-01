Parking permits planned for 14 Ipswich streets

Belstead Road in Ipswich is one where permit parking will be intriduced in certain parts. Picture: ARCHANT Archant

Parking permits are being planned for 14 Ipswich roads to curb problem parking by those not living in the area.

Jack Abbott, Bridge division councillor at Suffolk County Council said he welcomed the first steps to introduce permit parking. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Jack Abbott, Bridge division councillor at Suffolk County Council said he welcomed the first steps to introduce permit parking. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Suffolk Highways has launched a consultation for the Bridge area of Ipswich which would see parking in 14 streets only available to permit holders between 8am and 6pm Monday-Saturday.

It comes after long-standing complaints by residents about problem parking by those not living in those roads, prompting a survey in September 2018.

That survey found there was enough support for a resident permit zone.

The roads which would get permits are:

• Austin Street

• Belstead Road

• Bulstrode Road

• Felaw Street

• Great Whip Street

• Luther Road

• Martin Road

• Philip Road

• Purplett Street

• Rectory Road

• Selwyn Close

• Seymour Road

• Stoke Hall Road

• Tyler Street

Councillor Jack Abbott, Suffolk County Council member for the Bridge division, said: “I am extremely pleased that we have taken the first steps into introducing this scheme, as I am sure it will be welcomed by many residents within my division.

“I encourage those who receive a letter to make their comments regarding the proposals, whether these are in support of the scheme, an objection or just a suggestion; as these will all be considered as part of the final decision.

“I would like to thank those at Suffolk Highways and Ipswich Borough Council who have been involved in pulling this together and I look forward to working with them and supporting to make the final decision.”

The consultation runs until December 18, with responses then informing a decision.

If it goes ahead, the parking will be enforced by Ipswich Borough Council, which will also write to all residents and businesses in those streets detailing dates for its introduction and how to obtain permits.

To find out more about the proposals and take part in the consultation, visit the website here.