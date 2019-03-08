New walking Parkrun launched in Ipswich

The Ipswich Parkrun group have teamed up with One life Suffolk to start a walking group to encourage getting fit and active.

More than 25 walkers took to Chantry Park on Saturday morning, June 29, to take part in the brand new scheme organised by the wellbeing service and Ipswich Parkrun.

The new group, officially walks on the last Saturday of every month when One Life staff attend, although organisers have invited walkers to join in every week.

Organisers labelled the morning as an "excellent" workout, hoping its successful launch will inspire more people to get involved.

Event director Graham Rodgers said: "I am very excited that Ipswich Parkrun have teamed up with One Life Suffolk who have introduced the Parkrun as a regular monthly health walk on the last Saturday of every month.

"I really do feel that the walking group initiative will be the start of a great journey for many people, opening the door to a more active lifestyle.

"Of course, you can walk, jog and run the event every Saturday."

Parkrun sessions are free to attend every Saturday morning in the park from 9am.