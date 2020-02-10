Council delays opening Ipswich parks and cemeteries before Storm Ciara safety checks

Ipswich Borough Council has delayed the opening of parks and cemeteries across the town before carrying out safety inspections after Storm Ciara.

The council said it took the decision to carry out inspections in the interest of safety, with winds of up to 70mph in Suffolk causing trees to fall and their branches to precariously hang.

A spokesman for the council said: "There has been some damage to trees from Storm Ciara and we need to make sure that any loose branches and debris are cleared - public safety is our priority.

"Even though the storm has passed, it is still very blustery out there and we are continuing to monitor wind speeds. We will open parks only if it is safe to do so."

For unlocked areas, the spokesman warned residents to take extra care and avoid wooded areas during high winds.

Gusts today are predicted to reach close to 50mph an area in some areas, prompting Highways England to again monitor the Orwell Bridge ahead of a possible closure.