E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Council delays opening Ipswich parks and cemeteries before Storm Ciara safety checks

PUBLISHED: 08:22 10 February 2020 | UPDATED: 08:22 10 February 2020

Ipswich Borough Council has delayed the opening of all parks and cemeteries ahead of safety inspections following Storm Ciara Picture: IBC

Ipswich Borough Council has delayed the opening of all parks and cemeteries ahead of safety inspections following Storm Ciara Picture: IBC

IBC

Ipswich Borough Council has delayed the opening of parks and cemeteries across the town before carrying out safety inspections after Storm Ciara.

The council said it took the decision to carry out inspections in the interest of safety, with winds of up to 70mph in Suffolk causing trees to fall and their branches to precariously hang.

MORE: More than 6,000 homes without power in the region after Storm Ciara

A spokesman for the council said: "There has been some damage to trees from Storm Ciara and we need to make sure that any loose branches and debris are cleared - public safety is our priority.

"Even though the storm has passed, it is still very blustery out there and we are continuing to monitor wind speeds. We will open parks only if it is safe to do so."

For unlocked areas, the spokesman warned residents to take extra care and avoid wooded areas during high winds.

Gusts today are predicted to reach close to 50mph an area in some areas, prompting Highways England to again monitor the Orwell Bridge ahead of a possible closure.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Orwell Bridge REOPENS – but wind speeds still being monitored

Storm clouds making their way to the Orwell Bridge Picture: MICK WEBB

Orwell Bridge remains closed in Storm Ciara winds

The Orwell Bridge during Storm Ciara Picture: ALEX BLAGONA

GALLERY Your pictures as Storm Ciara brings chaos to Suffolk

An Audi in Nacton Road, Ipswich was badly damaged by a fallen tree this morning Picture: JOHN DODDS

BMW and Audi crash on busy Ipswich road

Yarmouth Road is currently blocked due to an accident (file photo) Picture: ARCHANT

Van ends up on bank after crash in busy high street

The crash happened in central Debenham Picture: CHRIS GROVER

Most Read

Orwell Bridge REOPENS – but wind speeds still being monitored

Storm clouds making their way to the Orwell Bridge Picture: MICK WEBB

Orwell Bridge remains closed in Storm Ciara winds

The Orwell Bridge during Storm Ciara Picture: ALEX BLAGONA

GALLERY Your pictures as Storm Ciara brings chaos to Suffolk

An Audi in Nacton Road, Ipswich was badly damaged by a fallen tree this morning Picture: JOHN DODDS

BMW and Audi crash on busy Ipswich road

Yarmouth Road is currently blocked due to an accident (file photo) Picture: ARCHANT

Van ends up on bank after crash in busy high street

The crash happened in central Debenham Picture: CHRIS GROVER

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Orwell Bridge REOPENS – but wind speeds still being monitored

Storm clouds making their way to the Orwell Bridge Picture: MICK WEBB

Flood warnings in place for the coast and A12 in Suffolk

There are flood warnings in place in Suffolk and Essex Picture: CHRIS THEOBALD

Council delays opening Ipswich parks and cemeteries before Storm Ciara safety checks

Ipswich Borough Council has delayed the opening of all parks and cemeteries ahead of safety inspections following Storm Ciara Picture: IBC

Large housing development should be downsized, say community leaders

The site of the proposed 75 home development in Rendlesham Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Commuters set for return to normal journeys after Storm Ciara disruption ends

Storm Ciara brought down trees across Suffolk and Essex, but police say roads are now clear Picture: DANNY HEWITT
Drive 24