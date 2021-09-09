Bid to 'reduce number of rats' at Ipswich parks
- Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto
Don't feed the ducks - that's the message for visitors to Ipswich parks as rangers try to reduce the number of rats.
Concerns have been raised about signs of a "very visible rat population" in the town's green spaces, such as at Chantry Park pond.
Phil Smart, Ipswich Borough Council’s portfolio holder for environment and climate change, said: “We are working hard to reduce the number of rats in our parks."
Regular pest control visits have been taking place, with rangers also "using a variety of measures to carefully address the issue while not causing harm to other wildlife".
However, he said: "We need visitors to help us by not littering and not feeding the wildlife (ducks, squirrels, birds etc) as this encourages pests.
"There is enough natural food in the park for the wildlife to survive naturally.”
