News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News

Bid to 'reduce number of rats' at Ipswich parks

Author Picture Icon

Andrew Papworth

Published: 7:00 AM September 9, 2021   
Mega Kebab & Pizza in Stevenage was found by health inspectors to be infested with rats. File photo.

There is a bid to reduce the number of rats at Ipswich parks - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Don't feed the ducks - that's the message for visitors to Ipswich parks as rangers try to reduce the number of rats.

Concerns have been raised about signs of a "very visible rat population" in the town's green spaces, such as at Chantry Park pond.

The robbery happened near Chantry Park in Ipswich. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

There is said to be a high number of rats at Ipswich's Chantry Park - Credit: Archant

Phil Smart, Ipswich Borough Council’s portfolio holder for environment and climate change, said: “We are working hard to reduce the number of rats in our parks."

Regular pest control visits have been taking place, with rangers also "using a variety of measures to carefully address the issue while not causing harm to other wildlife".

However, he said: "We need visitors to help us by not littering and not feeding the wildlife (ducks, squirrels, birds etc) as this encourages pests.

You may also want to watch:

"There is enough natural food in the park for the wildlife to survive naturally.”


Most Read

  1. 1 Child dies in Ipswich medical emergency
  2. 2 200 rooms booked for film crew in Ipswich, hotel manager says
  3. 3 Ipswich Register Office to move because of staff safety concerns
  1. 4 Ipswich man denies possessing indecent images of children
  2. 5 New American candy store set to open in Ipswich town centre
  3. 6 7 ways to keep spiders out of your home during their autumn mating season
  4. 7 Police crack down on Ipswich council house after reports of gang activity
  5. 8 Police and ambulance attend medical emergency in Ipswich road
  6. 9 Our Yorkshire Farm star Amanda Owen coming to Ipswich
  7. 10 Revealed: The 10 cheapest places to buy a home in Suffolk
Ipswich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The White Horse, Felixstowe.

East Suffolk Council

Heritage status could save under-threat Suffolk pub from the bulldozers

Richard Cornwell

Author Picture Icon
Tim Hortons is to open in Ipswich's Anglia Retail Park later this year

Suffolk Live

Coffee chain Tim Hortons to open Ipswich branch later this year

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
The Steak and Lobster Co in Felixstowe is closed until October. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

Suffolk Live

Seafront restaurant forced to shut due to staff shortages

Angus Williams

Author Picture Icon
Travellers have been seen outside David Lloyd leisure in Ipswich

Suffolk Live

Travellers pitch up outside Ipswich gym

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon