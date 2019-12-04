Could major review of Ipswich transport solve town's traffic problems?

Star Lane in Ipswich is one of the areas in the town to regularly suffer from congestion. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

A wholesale review of Ipswich's transport network has been mooted in a bid to solve the town's traffic woes.

Panel at the Archant Hustings at the University of Suffolk L-R Barry Broom (Green), Tom Hunt (Conservative), Nicola Thomas (Brexit Party), Paul Geater, Adrian Hyyrylainen-Trett (Lib Dems), Sandy Martin (Labour) Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Panel at the Archant Hustings at the University of Suffolk L-R Barry Broom (Green), Tom Hunt (Conservative), Nicola Thomas (Brexit Party), Paul Geater, Adrian Hyyrylainen-Trett (Lib Dems), Sandy Martin (Labour) Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

During a hustings held at the University of Suffolk the five Parliamentary candidates for the town were quizzed on what they would do to solve traffic problems.

Liberal Democrat candidate Adrian Hyyrylainen-Trett suggested an "integrated transport review for the whole of Ipswich".

He added: "It's not just one simple solution."

Labour's Sandy Martin said: "We need to look at every aspect of transport in Ipswich.

"I think we can do more in the town centre to make it easier [for cyclists and pedestrians] but we also need provision for vehicles. The prosperity of our town depends on this."

Tom Hunt, Conservative candidate, said in the short term answers were needed on the Orwell Bridge closures, and added: "Long term we need a northern bypass and I have been very clear about that.

"I think we need to be ambitious when it comes to infrastructure and I think for both Labour and Conservative governments there hasn't been enough investment in infrastructure."

Mr Hunt said it should have been built "decades ago" and traffic issues had "inhibited the economy".

The Greens' Barry Broom said: "It's a simple question with a simple answer - less cars," adding that single-person car journeys were "quite an unnecessary way to travel". he called for better investment in rail and cycle links.

Brexit party candidate Nicola Thomas said: "I am not convinced that just building new roads is the solution to transport problems in Ipswich.

"There is also a need to greater input into public transport and I agree there should be a holistic approach to transport."

Among some of the areas regularly snared up by congestion are the Star Lane one-way system, Wherstead Road, Norwich Road and London Road.

Any review would likely need involvement from a host of organisations, including bus and taxi firms, police, and Suffolk Highways.

While the idea was just one that was mentioned during Monday's event, the issue of the town's traffic problems emerged as one of the key issues from the debate.

Other matters discussed included support for the NHS, how to tackle the growing climate agenda, taxes and the resolution to the Brexit stalemate.