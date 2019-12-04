E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Could major review of Ipswich transport solve town's traffic problems?

PUBLISHED: 05:30 05 December 2019

Star Lane in Ipswich is one of the areas in the town to regularly suffer from congestion. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Star Lane in Ipswich is one of the areas in the town to regularly suffer from congestion. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

A wholesale review of Ipswich's transport network has been mooted in a bid to solve the town's traffic woes.

Panel at the Archant Hustings at the University of Suffolk L-R Barry Broom (Green), Tom Hunt (Conservative), Nicola Thomas (Brexit Party), Paul Geater, Adrian Hyyrylainen-Trett (Lib Dems), Sandy Martin (Labour) Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNPanel at the Archant Hustings at the University of Suffolk L-R Barry Broom (Green), Tom Hunt (Conservative), Nicola Thomas (Brexit Party), Paul Geater, Adrian Hyyrylainen-Trett (Lib Dems), Sandy Martin (Labour) Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

During a hustings held at the University of Suffolk the five Parliamentary candidates for the town were quizzed on what they would do to solve traffic problems.

Liberal Democrat candidate Adrian Hyyrylainen-Trett suggested an "integrated transport review for the whole of Ipswich".

He added: "It's not just one simple solution."

Labour's Sandy Martin said: "We need to look at every aspect of transport in Ipswich.

"I think we can do more in the town centre to make it easier [for cyclists and pedestrians] but we also need provision for vehicles. The prosperity of our town depends on this."

Tom Hunt, Conservative candidate, said in the short term answers were needed on the Orwell Bridge closures, and added: "Long term we need a northern bypass and I have been very clear about that.

You may also want to watch:

"I think we need to be ambitious when it comes to infrastructure and I think for both Labour and Conservative governments there hasn't been enough investment in infrastructure."

Mr Hunt said it should have been built "decades ago" and traffic issues had "inhibited the economy".

The Greens' Barry Broom said: "It's a simple question with a simple answer - less cars," adding that single-person car journeys were "quite an unnecessary way to travel". he called for better investment in rail and cycle links.

Brexit party candidate Nicola Thomas said: "I am not convinced that just building new roads is the solution to transport problems in Ipswich.

"There is also a need to greater input into public transport and I agree there should be a holistic approach to transport."

Among some of the areas regularly snared up by congestion are the Star Lane one-way system, Wherstead Road, Norwich Road and London Road.

Any review would likely need involvement from a host of organisations, including bus and taxi firms, police, and Suffolk Highways.

While the idea was just one that was mentioned during Monday's event, the issue of the town's traffic problems emerged as one of the key issues from the debate.

Other matters discussed included support for the NHS, how to tackle the growing climate agenda, taxes and the resolution to the Brexit stalemate.

Most Read

Surprise wedding party drops into Ipswich shopping centre

The wedding party was spotted at about 2.45pm on Sunday, December 1. Picture: CHLOE WINSKILL

Massive protest banner placed on Ipswich Noah’s Ark by Extinction Rebellion

The Extinction Rebellion banner placed on Noah's Ark in Ipswich. Picture: EXTINCTION REBELLION

Police and Border Force on scene of ongoing incident

Border Force and officers from Suffolk police are at the scene of an incident in Blythburgh Picture: LUCY ROBINSON

Cyclist in critical condition after serious crash

Yarmouth Road in Ipswich was closed following a collision between a car and a cyclist. Picture: ARCHANT

‘Deaf’ rogue traders target Ipswich and Kesgrave

'Deaf' rogue traders have been targeting homes in Ipswich Picture: GETTY IMAGES

Most Read

Surprise wedding party drops into Ipswich shopping centre

The wedding party was spotted at about 2.45pm on Sunday, December 1. Picture: CHLOE WINSKILL

Massive protest banner placed on Ipswich Noah’s Ark by Extinction Rebellion

The Extinction Rebellion banner placed on Noah's Ark in Ipswich. Picture: EXTINCTION REBELLION

Police and Border Force on scene of ongoing incident

Border Force and officers from Suffolk police are at the scene of an incident in Blythburgh Picture: LUCY ROBINSON

Cyclist in critical condition after serious crash

Yarmouth Road in Ipswich was closed following a collision between a car and a cyclist. Picture: ARCHANT

‘Deaf’ rogue traders target Ipswich and Kesgrave

'Deaf' rogue traders have been targeting homes in Ipswich Picture: GETTY IMAGES

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Arrests made in Border Force operation after 15 seen leaving boat on Suffolk coast

Border Force and officers from Suffolk police are at the scene of an incident in Blythburgh Picture: LUCY ROBINSON

Police and Border Force on scene of ongoing incident

Border Force and officers from Suffolk police are at the scene of an incident in Blythburgh Picture: LUCY ROBINSON

Are we heading for a photo-finish as voters hold their noses on election day?

There was a good turnout at the Archant hustings at the University of Suffolk. It remaing a tight contest in Ipswich. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Could major review of Ipswich transport solve town’s traffic problems?

Star Lane in Ipswich is one of the areas in the town to regularly suffer from congestion. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘John Travolta would be happy with those hips!’ – Lambert on Town’s shootout win at Peterborough

Paul Lambert chats to his counterpart Darren Ferguson at Peterborough Picture Pagepix Ltd
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists