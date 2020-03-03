Breaking

Air ambulance called following flat fire in Ipswich

Emergency services have been called to the scene Picture: ARCHANT Archant

Emergency services were called to a block of flats on Tuesday morning after a fire broke out.

An air ambulance has been called to Peppercorn Way in Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT An air ambulance has been called to Peppercorn Way in Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

Crews were called shortly before 11.50 on Tuesday morning to Peppercorn Way in Ipswich.

A spokesman for Suffolk Fire and Rescue said that the fire had broken out in the bedroom of a first floor flat in the two storey building.

He said that a 45-year-old man had made his own way out of the building, possibly through a rear window.

The East of England Ambulance service and the Essex and Herts Air ambulance are also on the scene and is understood to be assessing the man's injuries.

Three crews from Ipswich East and Princes Street were called to the fire, which was out by 12.10pm.

A Suffolk police spokesman said that officers had attended the scene to help close roads in the nearby area.