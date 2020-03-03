E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Breaking

Air ambulance called following flat fire in Ipswich

PUBLISHED: 12:31 03 March 2020 | UPDATED: 12:43 03 March 2020

Emergency services have been called to the scene Picture: ARCHANT

Emergency services have been called to the scene Picture: ARCHANT

Archant

Emergency services were called to a block of flats on Tuesday morning after a fire broke out.

An air ambulance has been called to Peppercorn Way in Ipswich Picture: ARCHANTAn air ambulance has been called to Peppercorn Way in Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

Crews were called shortly before 11.50 on Tuesday morning to Peppercorn Way in Ipswich.

A spokesman for Suffolk Fire and Rescue said that the fire had broken out in the bedroom of a first floor flat in the two storey building.

He said that a 45-year-old man had made his own way out of the building, possibly through a rear window.

The East of England Ambulance service and the Essex and Herts Air ambulance are also on the scene and is understood to be assessing the man's injuries.

Three crews from Ipswich East and Princes Street were called to the fire, which was out by 12.10pm.

A Suffolk police spokesman said that officers had attended the scene to help close roads in the nearby area.

Most Read

Driver seen ‘drinking whisky, sniffing knickers and covered in blood’

The incident took place in the car park of Morrisons in Felixstowe Picture: GOOGLE

A12 reopens after five car crash

One lane of the A12 is closed after a crash involving five cars Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

‘Elephant racing’ lorries on A14 cause huge frustration

Andrew Papworth thinks lorries overtaking on the A14 should be banned Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

Suffolk cinema temperature screens customers amid coronavirus fears

Patrick Duffy tests the temperature of a customer as a precaution over the coronavirus outbreak. Picture: DANIEL HICKEY

Hand sanitiser sells out in Suffolk shops amid fears over coronavirus

A sign in the Boots store in Tavern Street, Ipswich. Picture: ARCHANT

Most Read

Driver seen ‘drinking whisky, sniffing knickers and covered in blood’

The incident took place in the car park of Morrisons in Felixstowe Picture: GOOGLE

A12 reopens after five car crash

One lane of the A12 is closed after a crash involving five cars Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

‘Elephant racing’ lorries on A14 cause huge frustration

Andrew Papworth thinks lorries overtaking on the A14 should be banned Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

Suffolk cinema temperature screens customers amid coronavirus fears

Patrick Duffy tests the temperature of a customer as a precaution over the coronavirus outbreak. Picture: DANIEL HICKEY

Hand sanitiser sells out in Suffolk shops amid fears over coronavirus

A sign in the Boots store in Tavern Street, Ipswich. Picture: ARCHANT

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Air ambulance called following flat fire in Ipswich

Emergency services have been called to the scene Picture: ARCHANT

‘It’s got to stop’ – Church takes drastic action in fight against drug-dealing

Rod Stone in front of the Ipswich Community Church Centre. The area has been struggling with antisocial behaviour over the last few years. Picture: ARCHANT

James Bond yacht builder launches biggest superyacht yet

The Spirit superyacht set sail on her first journey Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Speed limit could mean more rail delays on route from East Anglia to London

Network Rail is replacing track at Maryland. Picture: NETWORK RAIL

New Suffolk Babies centre for mums could be opened near Ipswich

Suffolk Babies may be opening up a new unit in Martlesham Heath (file photo) Picture: GETTYIMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO
Drive 24