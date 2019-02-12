Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

Police appeal after man snatches phone from woman

PUBLISHED: 17:28 18 February 2019

Officers are appealing for information following a robbery in Ipswich. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Officers are appealing for information following a robbery in Ipswich. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

Suffolk police are appealing for witnesses to a robbery in Ipswich after a man snatched a mobile phone before running off.

The incident happened on Saturday, February 16, at approximately 9.55pm when the woman was walking along Austin Street.

A man standing outside Ladbrokes asked her the time. When she stopped to check the time on her phone, he snatched it from her and ran off in the direction of Stoke Street.

He is described as being around 5ft 7ins, of slim build and a tanned complexion, aged in his mid-thirties with stubble and wearing a green or brown hooded top.

Officers are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who may have any information to contact Ipswich CID on 101, quoting crime reference number 37/9426/19.

