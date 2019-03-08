Woman robbed at bus stop in Ipswich town centre

A woman in her 50s was robbed of her phone as she waited for a bus in Ipswich town centre.

The victim was approached by a man, aged between 15 and 19, as she stood at a bus stop in St Matthew's Street at 9.30pm on July 12.

He asked her for a cigarette, £1 in cash and to use her mobile phone. The woman, in her 50s, said no to all of his questions.

He then asked her for the time. When the woman got her phone out to show him, he pushed her and grabbed the phone before running off in the direction of Benezet Street.

The phone was a pink and purple Samsung Galaxy S9.

The suspect is described as five feet five inches tall, clean shaven, of a slim build with short brown hair and an olive complexion. He spoke with a foreign, possibly Eastern European accent.

He was wearing a white T-shirt and khaki green trousers.

Anyone with any information about this incident is asked to contact police on 101 quoting crime reference 37/40919/19.