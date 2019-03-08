Partly Cloudy

Woman robbed at bus stop in Ipswich town centre

PUBLISHED: 13:18 17 July 2019 | UPDATED: 13:20 17 July 2019

The robbery happened in St Matthew's Street Picture: DAVID KINDRED

The robbery happened in St Matthew's Street Picture: DAVID KINDRED

Copyright 2012

A woman in her 50s was robbed of her phone as she waited for a bus in Ipswich town centre.

The victim was approached by a man, aged between 15 and 19, as she stood at a bus stop in St Matthew's Street at 9.30pm on July 12.

He asked her for a cigarette, £1 in cash and to use her mobile phone. The woman, in her 50s, said no to all of his questions.

He then asked her for the time. When the woman got her phone out to show him, he pushed her and grabbed the phone before running off in the direction of Benezet Street.

The phone was a pink and purple Samsung Galaxy S9.

The suspect is described as five feet five inches tall, clean shaven, of a slim build with short brown hair and an olive complexion. He spoke with a foreign, possibly Eastern European accent.

He was wearing a white T-shirt and khaki green trousers.

Anyone with any information about this incident is asked to contact police on 101 quoting crime reference 37/40919/19.

‘She would help anyone who needed her’ – Family pay tribute to fatal Ipswich crash victim

Tracey Last, from Ipswich, who was killed following a crash in the town on July 3 Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

How will you get to Ipswich’s Chantry Park for Ed Sheeran concert?

Residents of this area of the town will be sent permits to allow them to access their homes during the closure for the Ed Sheeran concerts. Picture: Google Maps/Ipswich Council

Police car and another vehicle involved in Ipswich crash

The crash happened in the middle of the junction around 8pm on Tuesday, July 16 Picture: ARCHANT

Ipswich to blitz illegal parking near Chantry during Ed Sheeran concerts

There were massive crowds in Chantry Park in 2002 for Radio One's One Big Sunday event. They're likely to be even bigger for Ed Sheeran next month. Picture: LUCY TAYLOR

Work starts on new school building in Ipswich

Work starts on the new building at Ipswich's Bridge School. Picture: MAXIM PHOTO

