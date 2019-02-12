Cheeky squirrel wins this week’s Ipswich Picture of the Week

This rambling rodent snapped through tree branches in Christchurch Park is this week’s winning picture.

This week’s winner, Steve Poole (@nikon_nature101) caught a glimpse of the grey squirrel while walking through the park near Ipswich town centre on Saturday, March 2.

Mr Poole, who won with his first ever entry, said: “I noticed the squirel watching me through the bushes, so I sat on the nearest log and waited for it come into shot.

“I only managed one shot before it scurried away into the undergrowth.

“Nature inspires me and in the next few months I will be getting out and about to the many wonderful locations this county has to offer in the hunt for that special picture.”

Entries for next week’s competition are now open and can be submitted on Instagram by adding the #IpswichPOTW.

Winning photos will be shared online, on our Instagram page and here in the newspaper every Friday.