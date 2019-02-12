Cheeky squirrel wins this week’s Ipswich Picture of the Week
PUBLISHED: 09:41 08 March 2019 | UPDATED: 09:47 08 March 2019
Archant
This rambling rodent snapped through tree branches in Christchurch Park is this week’s winning picture.
This week’s winner, Steve Poole (@nikon_nature101) caught a glimpse of the grey squirrel while walking through the park near Ipswich town centre on Saturday, March 2.
Mr Poole, who won with his first ever entry, said: “I noticed the squirel watching me through the bushes, so I sat on the nearest log and waited for it come into shot.
“I only managed one shot before it scurried away into the undergrowth.
“Nature inspires me and in the next few months I will be getting out and about to the many wonderful locations this county has to offer in the hunt for that special picture.”
