Waterfront artwork wins this week's Picture of the Week competition

This week's Picture of the Week winner features street art on the Ipswich Waterfront near the Winerack building. Picture: JESS MAN Archant

The winning photo for our weekly Instagram competition highlights Ipswich waterfront’s industrial past and bright future.

The picture, taken by amateur photographer Jess Man (@lunaphotography.x) shows commissioned artwork between iconic waterfront landmarks The Mill and The Winerack.

Jess said: “I was walking along Ipswich docks and was surrounded by big modern buildings and what stood out to me the most was the tatty structure and graffiti on the wall, so I decided to get my camera out and take a snap.”

The artwork in the area originally began in 2011, when the Ipswich Art School announced plans to create a never ending mural, becoming a prominent feature of the docks.

