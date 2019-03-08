Waterfront artwork wins this week's Picture of the Week competition

Heavy Showers

PUBLISHED: 08:00 26 April 2019

This week's Picture of the Week winner features street art on the Ipswich Waterfront near the Winerack building. Picture: JESS MAN

This week's Picture of the Week winner features street art on the Ipswich Waterfront near the Winerack building. Picture: JESS MAN

Archant

The winning photo for our weekly Instagram competition highlights Ipswich waterfront’s industrial past and bright future.

The picture, taken by amateur photographer Jess Man (@lunaphotography.x) shows commissioned artwork between iconic waterfront landmarks The Mill and The Winerack.

Jess said: “I was walking along Ipswich docks and was surrounded by big modern buildings and what stood out to me the most was the tatty structure and graffiti on the wall, so I decided to get my camera out and take a snap.”

The artwork in the area originally began in 2011, when the Ipswich Art School announced plans to create a never ending mural, becoming a prominent feature of the docks.

Entries are now open for next week's instalment of our weekly Instagram competition, where the winner can find their photo shared on our website, Instagram page and in our newspaper.

To enter, simply post your photo with the #IpswichPOTW.

